WTM Africa 2025 marks record participation from 96 countries

World Travel Market (WTM) Africa 2025, held from 9 to 11 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), marked its largest edition yet with participation from a record 96 countries. Under the theme "Ignite Africa," the event has highlighted strong tourism recovery and growth, with notable increases in both buyer and exhibitor numbers.

Source: World Travel Market Africa

Carol Weaving, RX Africa managing director, says the event has seen remarkable growth: "We have 96 countries represented this year, which is the biggest World Travel Market Africa in eleven years. We have a 27% increase in buyers this year, and 82% of these are new to World Travel Market Africa, which is amazing for our exhibitors."

The eleventh edition of WTM Africa features 742 exhibitors, with first-time participation from six new destinations: Zambia, Netherlands, Qatar, Croatia, Sierra Leone and São Paulo. The event has also attracted 13 new buyer countries, including Peru, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Thailand, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Romania, Finland, Ireland, and Kuwait.

Cape Town's global ranking, tourism growth

Alderman James Vos, Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, welcomed delegates to "the best city in the world," noting that "Cape Town was now ranked as the best city in the world by Time Out for 2025, moving up from the second place last year."

Vos went on to share key statistics that reflect Cape Town’s growing role as a travel hub:

• 226 international flights land weekly, connecting Cape Town to 31 destinations.

• A total of 76 cruise ships are scheduled this season.

• Targeted marketing campaigns reached over 68 million people in India alone, with more than 130 million page impressions within just one month.

During his address, Vos outlined his five-point programme to drive tourism growth in Cape Town, starting with landing more flights. "The more flights we land, the more visitors we attract, the more jobs we create," he says, citing recent engagements with airlines in India about launching direct routes between Cape Town and Indian cities. Similar efforts will be made later this year during an official visit to China.

His plan also includes expanding the city's cruise economy, increasing conferences and events, implementing clever destination marketing, and investing in more attractions and experiences with geographic spread.

Vos stressed that all these efforts are underpinned by investment into infrastructure resilience - including water security projects, independent energy generation, expanded public transport, enhanced law enforcement deployment, and visa reform initiatives aimed at improving access:

“One of the biggest barriers to travel is access. That’s why I champion visa reform - to make it easier for visitors to choose South Africa - and ultimately Cape Town."

Both leaders highlighted the importance of tourism as an economic driver, with Vos stating: "Tourism is more than just an industry. It's a game changer for businesses and communities. And tourism isn't just about the places we visit. It's also about the people we empower."

WTM Africa 2025 features a comprehensive programme, including responsible tourism awards, content sessions across five theatres, travel tech showcases, and specialised events focused on business tourism, eco-tourism, and tourism investment. The event has generated 38,559 appointment requests, reflecting its serious business nature.

Weaving wrapped up by highlighting the human element behind African tourism’s success: “Africa’s people are our superpower.”

Key stats and highlights

Global reach and representation

• 96 countries represented — the largest number in WTM Africa's 11-year history.

• 13 new countries attending for the first time, including:

• Peru, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Thailand, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Romania, Finland, Ireland, Kuwait.

Buyer Growth

• 27% increase in buyers compared to previous years.

• A striking 82% of these buyers are new to WTM Africa, indicating both strong outreach and expanding global interest.

Media presence

• 28% increase in media attendance, supporting increased visibility for exhibitors and destinations.

Exhibitor expansion

• 742 total exhibitors.

• Representation from 6 new exhibiting destinations:

• Zambia, Netherlands, Qatar, Croatia, Sierra Leone & São Paulo (Brazil).

Business opportunities

• A record-breaking 38,559 appointment requests were made, reflecting heightened buyer-supplier engagement and business-to-business activity.