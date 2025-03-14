Wesgro's hosted buyers' programme boosts export opportunities

The Made in the Cape Hosted Buyers’ Programme brought together 38 international buyers from 16 countries and 275 Western Cape exporters, facilitating over 600 business-to-business meetings aimed at driving trade and economic growth in the region.

The initiative, in partnership with Standard Bank, is designed to open new trade opportunities for local businesses, strengthening their position in global markets.

With the growing demand for high-quality goods and services worldwide, the programme helps Cape-based businesses secure footholds in key markets. Wesgro remains committed to promoting market access, driving export-led growth, and supporting local businesses in both emerging and established markets.

Launched in March 2023 by Wesgro, the official tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, the Made in the Cape Hosted Buyers’ Programme kicked off with a welcome reception at Nasdak in the Media24 Building.

This year, the programme brought together 38 international buyers from 16 countries, including the USA, Canada, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, UK, UAE, China, India, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

The buyers represented a range of sectors, including food and beverage, primary agriculture, services, manufacturing, and clothing and textiles.

Driving trade connections and export growth

Over 600 targeted trade matchmaking sessions were held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), where businesses forged connections that could lead to long-term export growth.

Reflecting on the importance of this event, Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said: “Market access is critical for export-led growth, and our mission is to help local businesses break into new markets while expanding in established markets.

"The Made in the Cape Hosted Buyers’ Programme is helping connect global buyers with Western Cape producers, making it easier for businesses to showcase their products and services and secure international trade deals."

Supporting entrepreneurs

Michael Hill, head: regional business banking for the Western Cape, highlighted the importance of collaboration in driving meaningful impact, as he noted that "Standard Bank is proud to partner with Wesgro on the Made in the Cape initiative, which has become a powerful platform for showcasing the Western Cape's exceptional entrepreneurial talent.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving Africa's growth by connecting local businesses to global opportunities. Through our established relationship with Wesgro in opening Chinese markets and our shared focus on diversity and sustainability, we aim to empower these entrepreneurs to scale beyond borders."

Commitment to driving trade

Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, and Alderman James Vos, Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, both addressed buyers and exporters at the launch, highlighting the initiative's importance and the region’s commitment to driving trade.

Alderman Vos highlighted Cape Town’s strategic advantage as a global trading hub: "Our region is home to world-class producers. Strengthening international trade ties not only supports local businesses but also boosts Cape Town’s global reputation and competitiveness."

Dr Meyer emphasised the vital role of exports in economic development: "The more we export, the more we grow our economy and create jobs. That’s why we are prioritising global market access for Western Cape businesses, ensuring they have the support and infrastructure to compete on the world stage."