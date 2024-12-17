VW ID.Every1 concept is a precursor to small EVs from the brand

Do you remember the Beetle? Of course you do.

From the ashes of WW2 came a car that made motoring affordable and attainable to pretty much anyone around the world. The bulbous little car made way for the Mk1 Golf, another car that was owned by the masses. Say hello to the latest, in what VW AG imagines, as the EV volks wagen, the VW ID.Every1.

Well, to be fair, the VW ID.Every1 is a precursor to the car that aims to democratise EV ownership. The Every1 is close to production spec and will spawn ID.2 that will go to market in 2027.

An even more affordable ID.1 will go on sale next year. Both models are part of the new Electric Urban Car Family from the VW Group. Much like the Mk1 Golf, these will both be front-wheel drive.

The platform is being developed for use across the volume brands in the Volkswagen Group eg Skoda and Seat.

