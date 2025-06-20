Property Retail & Hospitality Property
    Valor Hospitality expands into West Africa with R540m in new hotel deals

    Valor Hospitality Partners has announced its debut in the West African market with two new hotel signings in Nigeria and Senegal — part of franchise agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts — representing a combined investment of over R540m.
    20 Jun 2025
    Source: Supplied. Valor Hospitality Partners announces two significant deals in West Africa, at an estimated value of R540m.
    The deals were signed at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) taking place in Cape Town this week.

    The significant figure represents the combined capital expenditure for the development and establishment of the two new-build properties.

    Both deals are franchise agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies. The agreements are to manage the new Holiday Inn SD City in Dakar, Senegal and a new Crowne Plaza hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

    Across the two properties, Valor will be responsible for the successful opening and operational management of each hotel.

    “The hospitality sector on the continent is teeming with opportunity, and represents an incredible frontier for the adoption of fully-integrated management services.

    "These signings speak to this reality and we’re excited to further expand our footprint across Africa, not only for its market potential but for the value we can bring in enhancing the sector for all stakeholders - from owners and developers, right down to the guest experience,” says Michael Pownall, co-founder and managing partner at Valor Hospitality Partners.

    Beyond the monetary investment, these deals signify confidence in the region’s hospitality and the growing preference for leveraging fully-integrated management services, such as those offered by Valor, to ensure global best-in-class management and operational practices at every level.

    Haitham Mattar, managing director, IMEA, IHG Hotels & Resorts , said: "Valor Hospitality is among our key strategic partners in the region and we’re pleased to further extend the partnership as we expand our footprint in high-potential African markets. We look forward to working with Valor in delivering world-class welcoming experiences for travellers, across our portfolio with them.

    Pownall adds: “These new deals represent a significant entry into a new, key market – namely Senegal and Nigeria in West Africa. This expansion diversifies our regional presence and strengthens our market position.”

    Thanks to the global insights and strategic thinking Valor brings to the industry, combined with their commitment to blending a big-picture view with regional and cultural nuances, Valor is cementing its position as a preferred partner to significant players in the hospitality sector across Africa.

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
