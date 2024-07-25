Unlocking growth: How SA's brand strength fuels tourism arrivals

In the dynamic landscape of global tourism, the strength of a destination's brand is a critical force that can shape travel behaviours, influence decisions, and ultimately drive arrivals.

Thembisile Sehloho, Chief Marketing Officer, South African Tourism

South Africa has made a concerted effort to bolster brand perception to yield a growing brand to attract visitors from across the globe.

South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has invested in building the brand; and has been on a journey of brand transformation over the years, steadily enhancing its appeal on the global stage.

Increasing awareness and positive perception

Awareness levels for SA as a travel destination increased from 68% to 71% from 2022 to 2023, while positivity remained stable at 40%. In the USA, awareness is 81% and positivity is 56%. Kenya has an awareness level of 51% and positivity at 24%. South Africa's global closure ratio remained strong, with a rate of 1 in 1.34 in 2023, indicating a high conversion rate of travellers who seek information about South Africa and then visit.

The perceptions of key experiences linked to South Africa as a travel destination remain strong. Attributes such as 'Nature and Wildlife' and 'Adventurous' have witnessed marked improvements, with scores rising to 6.03 / 7 in 2023 (from 5.99 / 7 in 2022) and 5.94 / 7 in 2023 (from 5.92 / 7 in 2022) respectively.

Moreover, the enduring appeal of 'Beautiful scenery', 'Experience a different culture', and 'Going on a safari' underscores South Africa's strong appeal as a leisure destination.

SA Tourism has created a Brand Strength Index , a statistical model measuring the relationship between brand performance and arrivals. The model highlights elements that can be leveraged to improve the score, guiding the creation of targeted marketing to increase arrivals.

The model focuses on arrivals and considers brand attributes: functional attributes (affordability), emotional attributes (stature), and brand reach (awareness).

Brand Strength Index improvements

South Africa's brand strength score increased to 45.6 (2023), up from 43.8 (2022). The USA, a first-world travel destination, has an index of 55.7, while Kenya's score is 41.4 (40 in 2022). Although Kenya, a key competitor, also made progress in 2023, South Africa led the way with the most significant improvement in brand strength index scores.

Across diverse regions, the impact of brand strength varies, but its correlation with arrivals is evident. In the African land markets, where the brand strength index reigns strongest at 82, high levels of awareness (88%) and positivity (71%) serve as catalysts for visitor inflow. This score is fuelled by strong performance in awareness, stature, and affordability.

Similarly, the Africa Air market, buoyed by improving brand knowledge and key travel drivers, has seen a surge in interest towards South Africa, with a brand strength index of 71. South Africa performs well on the affordability matrix.

Europe, despite its lower brand strength index score of 40.1, has witnessed a notable uptick in awareness, positivity, and intention to visit. The Americas, however, grapple with declining awareness (77% to 75%) and positivity (37% to 35%), compounded by barriers such as safety, perceived affordability and distance to get to South Africa. Yet, even in these challenging markets, the desire for South Africa's scenic wonders and cultural richness remains strong.

Understanding consumer behaviour

Understanding the intricacies of consumer behaviour is paramount in leveraging brand strength to drive arrivals. Factors like positive word-of-mouth recommendations, relevant media exposure, and personal safety perceptions are pivotal in shaping travellers' decisions. Addressing safety, affordability, and the perception of geopolitical stability is crucial in dismantling barriers to travel and fostering growth.

As evidenced by the increase in arrivals, the impact of enhanced brand strength is tangible. In the year 2023 alone, South Africa experienced an astounding 48.9% increase in total arrivals, showcasing significant expansion across key regions.

Notably, the African Land market, constituting the biggest share of arrivals, witnessed an impressive increase of 52%, culminating in a total of 6.2 million arrivals. Moreover, regions such as Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East experienced substantial growth, with a notable increase of 60.7%, despite starting from a lower base.

Furthermore, Europe saw a commendable uptick of 38.2% in arrivals, while the Americas and Africa Air markets experienced robust growth rates of 39.8% and 35.9%, respectively. These figures underscore how brand strength is a key driver of tourist arrivals across diverse geographic markets.

Sustaining momentum in brand enhancement

As South Africa navigates the evolving tourism landscape, maintaining momentum in brand enhancement efforts is imperative to sustain growth and strengthen its position as a premier global destination.

Ultimately, the story of tourism success hinges on building its brand identity. For South Africa, this means embracing affordability, distinguishing itself from competitors, and maintaining strong brand awareness. By continuing to build on these pillars and catering to the diverse experiences sought by consumers across various markets, South Africa can thrive as a well-sought-after travel destination.

Data Sources: Brand Information: SAT Brand Tracker Survey, Arrivals: StatsSA