    Trenery opens flagship store at V&A Waterfront

    13 May 2024
    13 May 2024
    Trenery recently unveiled its brand-new concept store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Trenery has been in South Africa since 2009 as part of the Woolworths Country Road Group (CRG) and embodies timeless simplicity and sophistication offering premium apparel and accessories for men and women.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Trenery announced its rebrand in August 2023, unveiling a new vision and refreshed look. The newly revamped store boasts the rebrand, blending natural beauty and environmentally conscious design.

    Store elements are responsibly sourced and include a range of locally crafted art and furniture.

    Shoppers can look forward to a warm and inviting space featuring clay-rendered walls, soft lighting, and bronze fixtures. The ambiance is further elevated by commissioned works from local artists including, among others, Jan Ernst and MŪVEK Studio.

    8 Feb 2024

    "We are very excited for our customers to experience our new space,” says CRG country manager, Kay Raidoo. “This is a significant and exciting step for Trenery as we introduce our refreshed brand in our latest global flagship store.”

    Image supplied
    Image supplied
