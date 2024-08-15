Top 3 travel trends for women, from solo adventures to self-discovery

Over the past decade, women have become the primary decision-makers in travel, overtaking men in influencing destination choices and travel activities. This shift has prompted the travel industry to closely follow emerging women's travel trends, with several exciting developments gaining traction.

Source: Supplied

According to a study conducted by Forbes, women make as much as 80% of all travel decisions globally. Their rising influence in the realm of travel has inspired the emergence of an entirely new generation of travel agencies dedicated solely to service women clients. From catering to the unique travel needs of women to exploring how they make decisions, understanding what women want has become big business.

Chaiwat Tamthai, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand in Dubai for the Middle East and Africa, comments: "When we reopened our borders after the lockdown, we noticed that women's perspectives and motivations for travel had significantly changed."

In the past two years alone, we’ve also seen a few seismic technological shifts, which have impacted how women access information and share their travel experiences. These are signs of a tourism industry that is undergoing evolutionary change. When it comes to travel, women now have more options, access, and tools at their disposal to shape the future of travel.”

Solo travel on the rise

One notable trend is the increase in solo travel among women. Searches for 'solo female travel' have surged by over 60% in the past three years. The 2024 Solo Female Travel Survey reveals that women choose to travel alone for freedom, flexibility, and personal growth. Thailand has become a top destination for solo female travellers, ranking among the top five for the second year in a row.

Solo travel offers women the opportunity to explore on their terms, fostering introspection and self-discovery. It also boosts confidence and provides a chance to develop life skills and autonomy. Tamthai highlights the importance of accessible and safe public transport for solo travellers. In Thailand, options like the Bangkok BTS Skytrain, buses, tuk-tuks, and taxis offer reliable and enjoyable ways to navigate the country.

The pursuit of joy

Another emerging trend is 'joy therapy,' where women seek experiences that provide a break from daily stress and responsibilities. Inspired by Marie Kondo's concept of pursuing what 'sparks joy,' more women are indulging in travel experiences that are meaningful and rejuvenating.

Thailand offers numerous opportunities for joy therapy, including immersive cultural experiences. Tamthai recommends booking tours that allow visitors to dine with local families and engage in cultural exchanges. Workshops on traditional crafts like mandala painting, garland making, weaving, and pottery also provide enriching experiences.

Set-jetting: A new travel trend

The popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime has given rise to 'set-jetting,' where travellers visit locations from their favourite movies and TV shows. This trend combines the excitement of travel with the allure of stepping into the worlds of beloved characters and stories. Women find set-jetting particularly appealing as it adds a unique dimension to their travel experiences.

Thailand has become a hotspot for set-jetters, especially with the filming of "The White Lotus" Season 3 in the country. Fans can visit the official set locations, such as the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui and the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, to get a taste of life on set and create movie-worthy memories.

To conclude, Tamthai shares that "as women continue to change the travel status quo and disrupt the industry, Thailand continues to stand as a top destination for female travellers, offering a mix of adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences. From the bustling streets of Bangkok to the serene beaches of Phuket and the ancient temples of Chiang Mai, the country provides a safe and welcoming environment for women travellers."