The Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025 shortlist announced

Norval Foundation and The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) have revealed the names of 29 artists shortlisted as finalists for The Norval Sovereign African Art Prize (NSAAP) 2025 sponsored by Schroders, an annual award for contemporary artists from Africa and its diaspora...

Image supplied

Kondi Nkosi, country head South Africa at Schroders, the title sponsor, said of the partnership, “Schroders is thrilled to be partnering with Norval Foundation and The Sovereign Art Foundation in the sponsorship of this prestigious award. The award does an excellent job of promoting contemporary African art on the world stage and raising money for arts education programmes in Africa. As a global investment manager with a strong local presence and a high regard for the rich cultural diversity of the African continent, we’re proud to play a role in advancing the careers and international exposure of these talented artists while also supporting the education of African learners through art and creativity.”

A board of independent arts professionals – comprising curators, collectors, writers and academics who work closely with artists in their respective regions – nominated artists to enter the Prize; 29 finalists, representing 18 different nationalities, were then shortlisted by a panel of five world-class art specialists.

The panel includes Raphael Chikukwa, executive director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe; Tim Marlow, chief executive and director at the Design Museum, UK; Same Mdluli, artist, art historian, curator and writer; Thato Mogotsi – Curator of Contemporary Art at Zeitz MOCAA, and Simon Njami – Independent Curator, Lecturer, Art Critic and Novelist.

The Norval Foundation Museum director, Caroline Greyling, said: “Norval Foundation is pleased to be welcoming a wide range of fantastic finalists to the 4th edition of the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize.

Over the years, the prize has seen the participation of incredible artists from around the continent, and the 2025 year is no different, which includes 29 artists from 18 African countries. This competition exists to showcase the incredible talent of African artists, and we believe this year is a strong continuation of this goal.”

The Norval Sovereign African Art Prize celebrates the practices of leading contemporary artists and aims to benefit them by further increasing their exposure to an international audience.

The Grand Prize is granted to the artist selected by the panel of judges and receives a cash award of US$35,000, together with a solo exhibition at Norval Foundation in Cape Town.

Furthermore, we are delighted to announce, new to this year, the FAMM Women's Prize awarded to the highest rated female artist (excluding the Grand Prize Winner). This woman will receive

$5,000 in cash, generously donated by the sponsors of this special prize, Femmes Artistes du Musée de Mougins (FAMM).

Christian Levett of FAMM said of this inaugural element of the prize: "At FAMM, our mission is to restore the place that women artists deserve in art history, while championing the work of contemporary female creators. We aim to build an inclusive art history that celebrates cultural diversity and enriches the global narrative. Supporting the FAMM Women’s Prize within the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize embodies this commitment, allowing us to honour and elevate female artists in Africa whose work tells compelling stories of resilience, identity, and innovation. In partnership with Norval and SAF, whose mission is to foster opportunities for African artists and support arts education, we’re proud to help create a more equitable and vibrant future for women in art.”

The Prize aims to raise significant funds for the shortlisted artists and for Norval Foundation’s Learning Centre in an equal split through an online auction (4 February – 13 March 2025).

There will be an exhibition opening and auction launch on 4 February, and the winners announcement on 18 February 2025.

View the shortlist here.