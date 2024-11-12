Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
The impact of Donald Trump’s re-election on the SA economy
Prof. Waldo Krugell and Prof. Raymond Parsons from the North-West University (NWU) dive into the global implications of former United States of America president Donald Trump’s re-election, specifically the impact he will have on South Africa.
Prof. Waldo Krugell, professor in economics at the North-West University.
They also explore the potential shifts in US trade policy, including proposed tariffs and the impact on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).
How will South Africa’s trade relations with the US evolve under this new administration? Prof. Parsons shares his initial reactions and insights into the ripple effects on interest rates, inflation, and economic stability.
Join these two esteemed economists as they discuss what Trump's re-election could mean for South Africa’s economic future and the importance of resilience through sound domestic policies.
The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
- The impact of Donald Trump’s re-election on the SA economy12 Nov 13:17
- Severity of climate change has reached critical levels08 Nov 14:39
- The NWU Botanical Gardens Gallery is proud to present a group exhibition Threads on 23 October22 Oct 13:27
- Virtual reality laboratory bridges the gap between psychology and technology03 Sep 13:45
- Congratulations to our Olympic champions15 Aug 15:55