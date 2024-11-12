The impact of Donald Trump’s re-election on the SA economy

Prof. Waldo Krugell and Prof. Raymond Parsons from the North-West University (NWU) dive into the global implications of former United States of America president Donald Trump’s re-election, specifically the impact he will have on South Africa.

Prof. Waldo Krugell, professor in economics at the North-West University.

They also explore the potential shifts in US trade policy, including proposed tariffs and the impact on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

How will South Africa’s trade relations with the US evolve under this new administration? Prof. Parsons shares his initial reactions and insights into the ripple effects on interest rates, inflation, and economic stability.

Join these two esteemed economists as they discuss what Trump's re-election could mean for South Africa’s economic future and the importance of resilience through sound domestic policies.