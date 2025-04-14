The future of payments — A Converge Africa webinar for fintech leaders

To give you an early edge, we’re excited to invite you to an exclusive pre-event webinar:



14:00 (CET)(SAST)

African payment behaviour is shifting fast – and so are the technologies behind it. This session will unpack the latest innovations in digital payments, highlight trends shaping consumer expectations, and offer insight into how merchants can stay ahead. You’ll also get a sneak peek into what’s coming at Converge Africa this May in Cape Town.

This webinar is free and designed just for our Converge community – no extra steps, just register to attend and come ready to engage.

