    The future of payments — A Converge Africa webinar for fintech leaders

    We’re thrilled to have you join us for Converge Africa 2025 – where Africa’s digital commerce leaders meet to shape the future. As a newly registered attendee, you’re now part of a powerful network of innovators, disruptors, and decision-makers driving growth across e-commerce, fintech, retail, and beyond.
    Issued by Vuka Group
    14 Apr 2025
    14 Apr 2025
    The future of payments &#x2014; A Converge Africa webinar for fintech leaders

    To give you an early edge, we’re excited to invite you to an exclusive pre-event webinar:

  • The Future of Payments – What’s Changing for Merchants & Consumers?
  • 15 April 2025 |
  • 14:00 (CET)(SAST)

    African payment behaviour is shifting fast – and so are the technologies behind it. This session will unpack the latest innovations in digital payments, highlight trends shaping consumer expectations, and offer insight into how merchants can stay ahead. You’ll also get a sneak peek into what’s coming at Converge Africa this May in Cape Town.

    This webinar is free and designed just for our Converge community – no extra steps, just register to attend and come ready to engage.

  • Register for the Webinar

    We look forward to seeing you online – and soon in person!

    – The Converge Africa Team


