Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Dealers Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tesla’s innovation and resilience could see it through this rough patch

    By Hamza Mudassir
    8 Apr 2024
    8 Apr 2024
    Tesla has come up against some major bumps in the road so far in 2024. Having been a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market for years, the company has faced unprecedented challenges this year.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    In a dramatic turn of events, Tesla temporarily lost its top position to BYD, a Chinese competitor. Tesla didn’t just lose its market lead; for the first time, it saw a decrease in car deliveries since 2020. And as if that weren’t bad enough, Tesla’s stock has become one of the worst performers on the S&P 500.

    The global shift to EVs seems to be losing momentum, reflected in Tesla’s stock valuation. And controversies surrounding Elon Musk, the company’s celebrity CEO, have further complicated matters. A recent survey indicated that he could be negatively affecting Tesla’s vehicle demand.

    Analysts are sceptical about the company, with one predicting a grim future due to its complex and deeply integrated operations, which might not adapt quickly enough to the changing market dynamics. But despite this, there are several reasons to maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook for Tesla. Musk may not have run out of road just yet.

    Riding the S-curve

    Historically, disruptive innovations like those seen in Tesla’s EVs and batteries follow a pattern known as the “S-curve”. This growth model suggests that disruptive technologies start off with slow growth as they are refined and perfected. As they mature, adoption accelerates rapidly, making them a compelling alternative to more established technologies. Eventually, growth levels off as the market saturates, completing the S-shaped curve. With EVs, we are witnessing the latter stage of the S-curve in current technologies.

    What is crucial here is Tesla’s preparation for a second S-curve. Its groundbreaking Giga Press manufacturing process (effectively the world’s largest die-casting machine) combined with advances in battery technology, could cut the production costs of electric vehicles significantly. By 2027, it is expected that Tesla will produce EVs at a lower cost than comparable diesel and petrol vehicles.

    This innovation is not just about maintaining competitiveness; it’s about revolutionising the cost dynamics of the automotive industry. To add to this, Tesla’s recent sales push in full self-driving (FSD) AI technology is a testament to its confidence in the maturity of what was once an early-stage technology. It’s not just an added feature; it’s a potential gamechanger in the way we perceive and use automobiles.

    Profits from FSD are expected to be significant. The benefits from this technology, coupled with manufacturing innovations, could enable Tesla to simultaneously lower costs and differentiate itself from other manufacturers.

    India is key

    Another reason for optimism is Tesla’s global strategy. Musk is reportedly negotiating with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to set up a Giga factory in the country. This expansion into one of the world’s largest markets could be transformative. It mirrors Tesla’s strategic move in China with the Shanghai Gigafactory, which significantly boosted its presence in Asia. The proposed low-cost $25,000 (£19,800) Model 2 Redwood EV could be a gamechanger in India, a market that has been relatively slow in EV adoption.

    The Indian government, having rebuffed advances from BYD, seems inclined towards Tesla. This is not just about selling more cars; it’s about influencing EV adoption and industry maturity in a major emerging economy. Tesla’s potential success in India could serve as a catalyst for further global market penetration.

    Tesla’s vision extends beyond manufacturing electric cars. The company is positioning itself as both a collaborator and competitor in the automotive space. Its energy business, focusing on solar and energy storage, is flourishing. Musk’s willingness to license Tesla’s FSD technology to other companies is a strategic move to position the business as a technology provider, not just a car manufacturer. Deals have already been made with incumbent automakers to use Tesla’s supercharging network.

    This approach is akin to Microsoft’s strategy in the PC industry, with Tesla aiming to become the “operating system” of choice for the automotive industry. This broadens Tesla’s scope from being an EV manufacturer to a technology gatekeeper in the sector.

    Despite these promising developments, there are plenty of challenges. Musk’s divided attention, stretched across various ventures like SpaceX, Neuralink, and his involvement with X (formerly Twitter), poses a significant risk. His ability to steer Tesla amid these distractions is a critical factor in determining the company’s future.

    Musk has a reputation for overcoming obstacles, but the current ones are perhaps more complex. Tesla faces significant challenges in 2024, but there are compelling reasons to believe in its resilience and potential for continued innovation.

    The company’s preparation for a new growth phase, global expansion strategies, and the development of a broader ecosystem beyond just electric vehicles position it well. However, the road ahead is fraught.The Conversation

    This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

    NextOptions

    Source: The Conversation Africa

    The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation.

    Go to: https://theconversation.com/africa

    About Hamza Mudassir

    Hamza Mudassir, Lecturer in Strategy, Cambridge Judge Business School

    Related

    The District of Columbia Court of Appeals is seen in Washington, D.C., USA. Source: Reuters/Andrew Kelly
    Unanimous ruling favours Big Tech in DRC child labour cobalt claim
     6 Mar 2024
    The 2024 Bosch Connected World conference closed with an Elon Musk interview
    Musk says AI and EV revolution put earth on the verge of power overload
     4 Mar 2024
    Audio is predicted to be the great differentiator in future mobility.
    Trust and innovation drives the future of automotive technology
    28 Feb 2024
    EVs can be home backup power solutions and play a crucial role in the smart grid. Source: Priscilla du Preez/Unsplash
    EVs could be the heart of SA’s smart grid dreams
     14 Feb 2024
    Rogerwilco&#x2019;s contribution to the Drupal community
    RogerwilcoRogerwilco’s contribution to the Drupal community
    Source: © 123rf Apple clinches the top spot as the world’s most valuable brand in Brand Finance's Global 500
    Apple the world's most valuable brand says Brand Finance, but no African brands in rankings
    17 Jan 2024
    Automotive technology companies like Bosch are betting big on building software defined vehicle platforms. Source: Bosch.
    Tesla recall was a marketing failure, but a technology win
     4 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles, but it needs to address confusing marketing
     20 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz