Technogym launches flagship showroom in JHB

Technogym, a global brand in fitness, wellness, health and sport, has launched its first flagship showroom in South Africa.

Image supplied

Located in Dunkeld West, Johannesburg, the multi-million-rand, 3,566m2 space is designed as a hub for both industry professionals and health-conscious enthusiasts to explore the latest innovations shaping the fitness and wellness sector.

The opening comes at a time when South Africa’s health and wellness industry is experiencing strong growth – with Technogym South Africa recording a 29% increase in new equipment sales and a 58% growth in its Key Account Club segment in 2024 – and rising demand for smarter, more connected training solutions in both home and commercial settings.

The new showroom provides a central space where clients, partners, and business operators can experience firsthand the Technogym ecosystem – from connected smart equipment to digital services and personalised training solutions.

For individuals, the showroom offers access to tailored consultations, demonstrations and advice on creating personalised training or home-gym environments. For business operators – including gyms, sports facilities, hotels, healthcare providers and property developers – it serves as a resource centre for industry insights, product guidance and professional education.

Image supplied

Regular seminars and workshops are planned to further support local trainers, physiotherapists, and wellness entrepreneurs in keeping pace with global trends.

“South Africa has a growing community of health-conscious consumers and a dynamic fitness industry. This new space allows us to create a direct connection with them and showcase how technology is transforming training, rehabilitation and wellbeing,” says Tony Payne, the co-driving force behind Technogym in Southern Africa alongside his brother, Kevin Payne.

Image supplied

To mark the milestone occasion in the company’s 42-year journey, Technogym’s president and founder, Nerio Alessandri, attended the launch and emphasised the brand AI-driven innovation strategy and the strategic importance of South Africa for the company.

“Over the years we have developed a unique ecosystem to offer people personalised training experiences for fitness, health and sport. Today Technogym is a Life Science company, able to scientifically prescribe exercise programs based on data and AI; this allows us to add to our fitness, wellness and sport proposition the new Healthness offer. The greatest revolution of our time: making health prevention accessible, measurable and impactful for individuals and communities at large – and South Africa is no exception.”

Founded by Alessandri at the age of 22 years from his garage, Technogym started as a small idea but quickly became a global movement, rooted in his vision to get the world moving again and help people live healthier, better lives through regular physical exercise.

For four decades, the company has pioneered industry-first innovations, from biomechanics to digital platforms and now AI-driven solutions, always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. It has become a long-standing partner of leading sports teams and organisations worldwide and has served as the Official Supplier of the last 10 Olympic Games since 2000.

“Beneath the sleek surfaces of treadmills, bikes, and strength machines, AI and smart technology are working behind the scenes to optimise every movement, heartbeat, and outcome – engineering intelligence into every rep,” says Kevin Payne.

“Our Johannesburg showroom marks a new chapter for the company’s investment in Africa, offering local businesses and consumers access to global standards in fitness innovation.”