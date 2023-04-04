Industries

    Ster-Kinekor Cannes Young Lions competition 2024

    Issued by aHead Marketing Services
    6 Feb 2024
    6 Feb 2024
    Calling potential Cannes Young Lions for 2024... join a free masterclass for the lowdown.
    Ster-Kinekor Cannes Young Lions competition 2024

    The hunt is on to track down the country’s leading young creative talent for an opportunity to showcase local excellence on the global stage. As the official South African representative for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Ster-Kinekor is once again sponsoring the Film category of the Young Lions 2024 competition.

    To kickstart the process, the Cannes Young Lions organisers are inviting all potential Young Lions to attend an online Masterclass at 2pm (12pm GMT) on Monday 5 February 2024. This is a free Zoom webinar designed to help prospective competitors make the best of their creativity and set them on the path to the Palais. Yes, that’s the one in Cannes, France!

    The theme is 'Empower your Creative Process, Conquer Fear and Thrive in Young Lions Competitions 2024’. The virtual masterclass event consists of talks and a Q&A covering creative bravery, breaking norms, and future proofing your creative career. During the session, you’ll learn:

    • what the Young Lions competitions are
    • how to thrive during your local competition
    • what it takes to win a Lion, from previous winners
    • how to tackle the ever-changing creative world and navigate your career in creativity, and
    • the next steps for anyone 30 and under interested in the Young Lions competitions.

    The masterclass is free to any young creatives who are interested in attending it. If you cannot make the event on 5 February, the session will be recorded – you’ll be able to watch the recording back from 8 February.

    You can also view the information and sign-up links on the Cannes Young Lions website. The RSVP link can be accessed here.

    “The Young Lions competition gives the next generation of industry superstars the chance to prove themselves by responding to a brief under intense pressure over a 48-hour period,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor. “We hope this masterclass will inspire a new generation of young creatives to enter the competition when it is announced.”

    aHead Marketing Services
    With all our marketing experience we confidently offer all services within the marketing wagon wheel. Our strength is in the blend of top industry capability and client-side knowledge. We know what is important and how best to deliver this.

