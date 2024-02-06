Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesBroad MediaOptimize AgencyRed & YellowPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuATKASA - Digital AgencyBrandfundiRand ShowHoward AudioTopco MediaKLADelta Victor BravoRocketseedKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The power of MyBroadband’s sponsored content

    Issued by Broad Media
    6 Feb 2024
    6 Feb 2024
    MyBroadband’s influential audience of over three million South Africans will ensure that your article reaches the right target audience.
    The power of MyBroadband&#x2019;s sponsored content

    Sponsored articles on MyBroadband are the best way to reach a large audience of South African purchasing decision-makers.

    These articles can be used to promote your products and services, create awareness about your company and its offerings, and build trust in your brand.

  • Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    MyBroadband’s influential audience of over three million South Africans will ensure that your article reaches the right target audience.

    The majority of these readers are purchasing decision-makers in their homes and businesses, and include:

    • 1.8 million ICT decision makers
    • 400,000 CEOs, directors, and executives
    • 275,000 business owners

    Get featured

    MyBroadband’s marketing team will help you target its influential audience with high-quality sponsored articles.

    Our team will manage every aspect of your campaign, including writing the article for you and reporting on its performance.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    • NextOptions


    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

    Related

    How a leading financial services provider reached 3.4m South Africans by advertising on BusinessTech
    Broad MediaHow a leading financial services provider reached 3.4m South Africans by advertising on BusinessTech
    What&#x2019;s next in 2024 &#x2013; season 9 of South Africa&#x2019;s favourite tech video podcast is coming soon
    Broad MediaWhat’s next in 2024 – season 9 of South Africa’s favourite tech video podcast is coming soon
    Business Talk kicks off 2024 with Season 10
    Broad MediaBusiness Talk kicks off 2024 with Season 10
    5 great pieces of advice for South African marketing professionals
    Broad Media5 great pieces of advice for South African marketing professionals
    Display branding on BusinessTech has never been more popular in South Africa &#x2013; here&#x2019;s why
    Broad MediaDisplay branding on BusinessTech has never been more popular in South Africa – here’s why
    How your business can leverage Daily Investor&#x2019;s rapid growth using sponsored articles
    Broad MediaHow your business can leverage Daily Investor’s rapid growth using sponsored articles
    What&#x2019;s Next with Aki: The massive growth of South Africa&#x2019;s biggest technology podcast
    Broad MediaWhat’s Next with Aki: The massive growth of South Africa’s biggest technology podcast
    Reach South African investors and finance professionals with sponsored articles on Daily Investor
    Broad MediaReach South African investors and finance professionals with sponsored articles on Daily Investor
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz