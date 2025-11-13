South Africa
    Sabrina Claudio to headline Lyfe 2025 this December

    Y is turning up the heat this summer with Lyfe, the ultimate music experience happening on Saturday, 6 December at Marks Park, Emmarentia.
    13 Nov 2025
    13 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This year, Lyfe brings the vibe with an exclusive performance by international R&B sensation Sabrina Claudio, best known for her sultry hits like Belong to You and >Unravel Me.

    Joining her on the lineup is local favourite Lloyiso and Swazi-born, SA based artist and producer newcomer Manana. Through their powerful and ethereal singing, both these artists channel deep, emotional insights into love and the ties that bind us.

    The lineup also includes a mix of Y’s very own Rarri, Fif Laaa, DJ FaeFae, Just Mo and so much more, set to create a full day of pure energy, good music and unforgettable moments.

    Visitors can expect nothing but summer magic fashion, music and that signature YFM energy that defines the streets and the culture, with an offering of unforgettable live performances and a celebration of musical diversity.

    Y’s music curator, Gcobisa Codi Dinca, said, “Summer is already knocking - and Y is turning the heat all the way up with Club Y followed by LYFE this December. We’re talking next-level vibes, the coldest fits and a lineup that’s straight flames. It’s all about great fashion, positive energy, good music and that signature Y flavor as always. Pull up, cos it’s gonna be a movie!”

    Event details

    Date: Saturday, 06 December 2025
    Venue: Marks Park, Emmarentia, Johannesburg
    Time: 12-8PM
    Lineup: Sabrina Claudio, Lloyiso, Manana, Rarri, Fif Laaa, DJ FaeFae, Just Mo and more.
    Tickets available on Webtickets.
    Regrettable no under 18 allowed.

