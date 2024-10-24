Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SAA launches direct Johannesburg-Lubumbashi flights to boost trade

    6 Nov 2024
    6 Nov 2024
    South African Airways (SAA) has launched its first direct flight from Johannesburg to Lubumbashi, marking a boost in connectivity and trade between South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The A320 aircraft departed OR Tambo International Airport at 10.50am. and landed at Luano International Airport just over three hours later. The new route offers five weekly flights, catering to both direct and connecting passengers.
    Source: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt via
    Source: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt via Wikimedia Commons

    With many of the DRC’s major companies headquartered in Lubumbashi, SAA’s new Johannesburg-Lubumbashi route is set to enhance business travel, offering convenient departure and arrival times that allow for smooth transfers to corporate offices and key mining sites in both the DRC and neighbouring Zambia.

    Driving trade and industry

    This new connectivity supports trade and industry between the two nations, making business access more efficient.

    Professor John Lamola, SAA's interim chief executive, says: "As an enabler of trade and commerce in Africa, SAA connects two of Africa’s most influential economies and mining centres, bringing together industries, communities and entrepreneurs and enabling us to unlock greater prosperity, foster collaboration and generate new opportunities for trade, investment and development."

    South Africa and the DRC enjoy a robust trade relationship, with South Africa’s exports to the DRC growing at a compound annual rate of 50% between 2018 and 2022. In 2022, South Africa exported R26.6bn worth of goods, primarily refined petroleum and mining machinery, to the DRC. Meanwhile, the DRC’s exports to South Africa totalled R2.4bn, consisting mainly of refined copper, precious metal scraps, raw zinc, and other minerals.

    The new direct flights between South Africa and the DRC are expected to bolster trade, benefiting both nations and the broader African economy.

    Enhanced cargo capacity

    SAA’s aircraft on this route offer enhanced belly cargo capacity, supporting the mining, infrastructure, and industrial sectors across the continent by meeting essential cargo transport needs.

    “Through this flight, we are not merely adding another regional route to our itinerary list; we are also reinforcing a vision for Africa’s future: one where trade flows freely, enabled by connectivity and networking,” says Lamola.

    “SAA is honoured to play a role in furthering the legacy of friendship and shared prosperity between South Africa and the DRC. We believe in the immense potential of Africa, and today we are reminded of the power that lies in our connections, our partnerships and our shared commitment to growth.”

    Read more: South African Tourism, aviation, air travel, air transport, travel industry, travel and tourism
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz