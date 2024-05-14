Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Labour Law News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Ruling clarifies discrimination due to criminal history in the employment process

    Johan BotesBy Johan Botes
    14 May 2024
    14 May 2024
    An April 2024 decision by the South African Labour Appeal Court in O'Connor v LexisNexis serves as a reminder to employers that the statutory protection against unfair workplace discrimination extends to employment applicants, and that employers should carefully consider the grounds for making decisions regarding the recruitment of staff.
    Image source: rawpixel –
    Image source: rawpixel – 123RF.com

    The case concerned a matter of unfair discrimination under the Employment Equity Act and the refusal to employ a job applicant because of their criminal history. The court ruled that the unfair discrimination in this instance was based on arbitrary grounds and that the applicant’s criminal history was not relevant to the inherent requirements of the role.

    This case highlights the risks of rote reliance on factors used by employers to select or reject staff. Businesses should constantly scrutinise the reasons for seeking applicant information and whether reliance on such information will pass legal muster. There is often less than convincing evidence of the link between a factor considered to have a direct bearing on recruitment selection and the true, inherent requirements of a vacancy or role.

    Past impressions

    For example, if an applicant for a position of trust has a history of dishonest behaviour, this may serve as a disqualification for the role. When considering applications for roles for prescribed officers, statutory positions that require the incumbents to be fit and proper persons (for instance, attorneys, estate agents, auditors), and positions with heightened requirements of integrity (financial directors, compliance, personal protection), it may warrant disqualification of candidates with recent convictions that impugn their integrity or who have been dismissed from service for workplace misconduct involving any form of dishonesty.

    Criminal records: What happens now marijuana is legal in SA?
    Criminal records: What happens now marijuana is legal in SA?

    19 Dec 2018

    However, expunged convictions of fraud dating back more than 20 years, for instance, should not automatically prevent an applicant from being employed in a role where there is little else other than the normal requirements of trust and fidelity expected of every employee. By the same token, refusing to employ a person as a driver because they had a drunk driving conviction 20 years ago as a teenager but have kept a clean record since is hardly going to survive a legal challenge.

    Arbitrary grounds

    The judgment builds on a number of previous cases to unpack what constitutes arbitrary grounds in the context of unfair discrimination. While South Africa’s employment equality legislation lists a wide range of protected grounds, it also allows for protection against unfair discrimination on grounds that may not be listed in the legislation but are nonetheless arbitrary.

    The court confirmed that for such a claim to succeed, the discrimination must be proven to be based on "attributes or characteristics that have the potential to impair the fundamental dignity of persons as human beings or to affect them adversely in a manner that is comparably as serious as discrimination on a listed ground, such as race, gender and culture.”

    The applicant’s criminal conviction is an inherent attribute intimately connected to how society perceives them. The court concluded that by not permitting people convicted of criminal offences to eventually be allowed back into society, we deny them their right to freely participate in society with dignity. This resulted in the ground being treated as if it were listed, carrying the same weight as discrimination based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and other protected grounds.

    Read more: criminal record, discrimination, Johan Botes, criminal record check, unfair discrimination
    NextOptions

    About Johan Botes

    Johan Botes is Head of the Employment Practice for Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg. He has a Master's Degree in Labour Law, and regularly appears in the CCMA, Bargaining Councils, Labour Court and High Court. Contact Johan: Tel: +27 (0) 11 911 4400, mobile: +27 (0) 82 418 0157, switchboard: +27 (0) 11 911 4300, fax: +27 (0) 11 784 2855 moc.eiznekcmrekab@setoB.nahoJ

    Related

    Image source: bowie15 –
    Why criminal records might not be an employment dealbreaker
    22 Apr 2024
    Image source: rawpixel –
    Judicial Matters Amendment Act signed into law
    4 Apr 2024
    Image source: Pavel Danilyuk from
    Unfair dismissal based on age: Labour Court's landmark ruling
     26 Feb 2024
    Louis Trichardt union members who protested the appointment of their municipality’s Chief Financial Officer have been vindicated. Illustration: Lisa Nelson / GroundUp
    High Court finds appointment of Makhado CFO unlawful
     12 Feb 2024
    Image source: Chayanit Chankhong –
    ESG and employment: Key dispute risks in the EMI sector in 2024
    31 Jan 2024
    Johan Botes, Partner and Head of the Employment & Compensation Practice, Baker McKenzie Johannesburg
    #BizTrends2024: Adapting to change and the growing call for DEI
     18 Jan 2024
    Image source: Pixabay from
    Claiming constructive dismissal - take advice from your wingman
     21 Sep 2023
    Image source: tumsasedgars –
    Too sick to work, but well enough to march? Not so fast...
     26 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz