Renishaw Coastal Precinct's development to transform Scottburgh's business landscape

The economic awakening of the KZN Mid-South Coast is being realised through a number of key sales within Renishaw Coastal Precinct, with construction starting on the bulk services that will service Hampson’s petrol filling station.

Source: Supplied.Cornel Roodt, development manager of Renishaw Coastal Precinct; Gareth Hampson, owner of Hampsons, and Barto van der Merwe, managing director of Renishaw Coastal Precinct, at the site of the future petrol filling station and convenience centre which will be easily accessible from both the R102 and N2.

This is a momentous milestone for the 1,300ha, mixed-use precinct which is being holistically developed by supporting the region’s existing businesses while attracting further investment to boost the local economy.

The new petrol filling station, convenience store, and fast-food drive-through located at the main Renishaw entrance circle on Dududu Road, will be developed by well-known local business owners, Hampsons.

The company started the first petrol station in Scottburgh some 97 years ago, growing from humble beginnings as it continued to serve the local community. This now consists of a BP Fuel station, Hampsons Isuzu Dealership, and Hampsons Suzuki Dealership, all conveniently located at the same 98 Scott Street location.

Commenting on their expansion into Renishaw Coastal Precinct, owner Gareth Hampson, explained: “We see the Renishaw Coastal Precinct as the dynamic, progressive, upcoming hotspot, not only in Scottburgh, but on the KZN Mid-South Coast. The positioning is absolutely ideal, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Renishaw.

"Hampsons has had close to 100 years in Scott Street, and we believe it’s time to expand this side of our business to be an integral part of the future business district of our town!”

The petrol filling station, convenience centre, and drive-through will serve everyone who exits the N2 entering Scottburgh, as well as the many residents of Scottburgh, Amandawe, Clansthal, Scottburgh South, Park Rynie, and Renishaw Hills – the mature lifestyle estate that forms the first phase of the Renishaw Coastal Precinct’s five-phase development.

Renishaw's thriving investment

Renishaw Hills, which has seen property values surge by 60% since 2016, was also highlighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa for its significant investment contribution at the fifth SA Investment Conference last year.

“This is all about the future of Scottburgh, the Mid-South Coast and our business. The proof is already noted in Renishaw Hill’s success with its prosperous residential estate.

"We are proud to be a part of this community and have a longstanding history in Scottburgh, dating back to 1927. We pledge to invest further in our local community and see this town go from strength to strength.”

At a recent media briefing, Renishaw Coastal Precinct announced it is currently in the advanced stages of negotiation for the construction of a school within the precinct, which will significantly influence the area and impact potential property buyers’ decisions when considering investment.

Scottburgh growth unfolding

Joining the sale of the petrol filling station is the site that was sold to Cubisol Property Fund for the construction of a shopping centre and potential apartments. With the local Scottburgh Mall one of Cubisol’s assets, the company understands the local market and recognises the potential for its future growth.

“This is an important milestone in the precinct’s story as it indicates that there is significant progress being made in realising this area’s potential,” explained Barto van der Merwe, managing director of Renishaw Coastal Precinct.

He said they consciously chose to work with local businesses to ‘supplement and enhance the existing structures to attract even further interest in the region’: “We don’t want to be in direct competition but are rather taking a holistic approach, working together to build the KZN Mid-South Coast. This means more job opportunities for local residents, and more customers for local businesses.”

These recent sales have set off a chain reaction of development within Renishaw Coastal Precinct which will benefit local businesses, surrounding communities and attract outside investors, further igniting the economic reawakening of the KZN Mid-South Coast.