Puma and F1 Academy unite to boost women's racing

Puma has announced a partnership with F1 Academy. The partnership takes a leap forward in the world of motorsports, combining Puma's legacy with F1 Academy's commitment to fostering excellence in women's racing.

Image supplied

Puma's involvement with F1 Academy extends beyond the track, as the brand becomes a key race gear supplier to six F1 Academy drivers as part of the partnership. This not only solidifies Puma's presence within the world of racing but also establishes the brand as a crucial player in supporting the next generation of female talents.

Puma is also making a statement with one exceptional car and driver. The Puma car, featuring a special Puma livery, is driven by the talented youngster Aurelia Nobels. This is a commitment to empowerment and diversity in the world of women’s motorsports.

Puma stands as the ideal partner for F1 Academy, bridging a legacy in women's motorsport. From the pioneer involvement as official racewear supplier for W Series from 2019 - 2022 to the current motorsport brand ambassadors such as Naomi Schiff and 2023 F1 Academy Champion Marta García.

The global sports company has consistently championed the advancement of women in racing. Puma's innovative contributions, such as the development of female-only customized racesuits, underscore the brand´s commitment to breaking barriers and fostering inclusivity.

Maria Valdes, chief product officer at Puma, said: “Puma's collaboration with F1 Academy is so much more than just a sponsorship; it's a continued commitment to the advancement of females in sport, specifically motorsport. This partnership feels natural to our brand as we continue to push sport and culture forward.”

Susie Wolff MBE, managing director at F1 Academy, added: “Through its collaborations with the world’s biggest artists and creators, Puma has been able to push the boundaries between sport, lifestyle, and fashion to create streetwear which reaches a wider and more diverse audience. This, coupled with Puma’s strong motorsport legacy and its commitment to innovation make it the perfect brand to collaborate with F1 Academy as the series looks to inspire a younger generation of fans.”