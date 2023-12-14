Puma expands national footprint

Puma South Africa continues to expand its brick and mortar retail footprint nationwide with Forever Faster store openings at the Tygervalley Mall in the Western Cape and prime locations in KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.

Image supplied

A 249sqm Forever Faster store, which opened at the Tygervalley Mall in Cape Town, is Puma’s first venture into this community mall. The store will have Puma’s latest in sportstyle, running and teamsport product.

Puma SA’s first commercial Forever Faster concept store opened in 482sqm of the Galleria Mall in Amanzimtoti on 1 December. The new retail concept is a hybrid of a Puma store and a Puma factory outlet, giving the consumer a breadth and depth of product across all Puma sales categories usually associated with a factory outlet, but in a more premium environment.

“We have strategically selected Galleria Mall in KwaZulu Natal for our first commercial Forever Faster concept store and believe the demographics and mall geography will allow for success. The continued growth of our business in KZN gives us confidence to grow our brand presence in the region,” said Lennon Naicker, regional operations manager at Puma South Africa.

While a 480sqm Forever Faster factory outlet was opened at the Cornerstone Lifestyle Centre in Rustenburg on 8 December. “Rustenburg also has great infrastructure, and we believe the economic progress and demographics in the North West support our provincial growth plan to have a clear presence across all major centres across the country,” said Naicker.

All three stores stock Puma’s motorsport, football, netball, basketball, rugby, running, training and lifestyle product.

“The store openings are the next step in our growth story in what has been a big year for Puma. We’ve seen our sponsored teams and athletes excel at international events like the Netball World Cup, the Women’s Football World Cup, the Cape Town E-Prix, the Athletics World Championships, and the Rugby World Cup,” said Puma SA marketing director, Brett Bellinger.

Further highlights for the brand have been the return of Rihanna and the new Fenty x Puma drops, as well as the relaunch of its terrace-styled Palermo sneaker. Puma also announced a multi-year partnership with Formula 1 to produce F1 licensed apparel, footwear, and accessories.

“We also unveiled an exciting collab with iconic SA brand Nando’s. Now we’re looking forward to African Cup of Nations where Puma sponsored teams include Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, defending AFCON champions Senegal, as well as the host nation Ivory Coast. Bring on 2024!”