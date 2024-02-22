Kids – become famous and win

The Rand Show, South Africa's premier consumer lifestyle exhibition, is set to return from 28 March to 1 April 2024 and promises an unforgettable family experience. Following last year's success with over 80,000 attendees, this year's theme is 'bringing families together and bringing together South Africans from all walks of life'.
To add creativity and fun to the festivities, the Rand Show is thrilled to announce a special colouring competition for children to help colour in 'The Rand Show Crew'. The competition is for kids between the ages of 2 and 13, attending pre-primary or primary school, and aims to engage young minds and foster artistic expression in alignment with the overarching theme of family unity.
Competition deadline: 15 March 2024
There will be a total of four prize winners, one for each of the following categories:
The top entries will be displayed in the Kid Zone!
Don't miss the chance to be part of this exciting prelude to the Rand Show 2024! For more information and updates, follow the Rand Show on Facebook and check the Rand Show website for the terms and conditions of the competition.