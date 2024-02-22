Kids – become famous and win

Enter the Rand Show fun and funky mascot colouring competition.

The Rand Show, South Africa's premier consumer lifestyle exhibition, is set to return from 28 March to 1 April 2024 and promises an unforgettable family experience. Following last year's success with over 80,000 attendees, this year's theme is 'bringing families together and bringing together South Africans from all walks of life'.

To add creativity and fun to the festivities, the Rand Show is thrilled to announce a special colouring competition for children to help colour in 'The Rand Show Crew'. The competition is for kids between the ages of 2 and 13, attending pre-primary or primary school, and aims to engage young minds and foster artistic expression in alignment with the overarching theme of family unity.

How to participate:

Download the mascot template, or go to www.randshow.co.za, or visit The Rand Show Facebook page for the link.

Unleash your creativity: Let your imagination run wild as you add your unique flair to the picture.

Share on Facebook: To officially enter the competition, participants are required to take pictures of their drawings and upload them onto Facebook.

Tag the Rand Show: Ensure your entry is valid by tagging the Rand Show in your Facebook post.

Boost your chances: Rally the support of friends and family by encouraging them to like your drawing. Winners will be selected based on the number of likes, so every reaction counts!



Competition deadline: 15 March 2024

Prizes

There will be a total of four prize winners, one for each of the following categories:



2-4 years old: 2 x tickets to the Rand Show, Theme Park, and Dino Expo Experience + lunch for 1 child and 1 adult



5-6 years old: 2 x tickets to the Rand Show, Theme Park, and Dino Expo Experience + lunch for 1 child and 1 adult



7-9 years old: 2 x tickets to the Rand Show, Theme Park, and Dino Expo Experience + lunch for 1 child and 1 adult

