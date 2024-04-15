Portable storage challenges the norm of traditional storage

How it works – Why go portable over traditional?

Portable storage offers convenience and flexibility with storage units delivered directly to clients’ locations, eliminating the need for transportation of belongings to a distant storage facility. An experienced team offers a full-service approach, handling the loading and packing of the units at the tenant’s premises, saving customers valuable time and effort while also eliminating the need for heavy lifting. Storage King’s experts assess the space required, or customers can use the advanced space calculator, available at https://www.storageking.co.za/space-guide. The unit is locked and the tenant keeps the keys ensuring that belongings are safe and handled with care and expertise. Once the unit is loaded, it is transported back to a secure facility for storage.

These portable storage solutions can accommodate various needs, from storing a few items to the contents of a studio apartment, a six-bedroom home, or even an entire business. Storage King takes pride in using the most advanced technology practices to simplify the storing process - this includes offering convenient access options and utilising cutting-edge security features to ensure that customers can access their belongings safely and efficiently.

Location is also no longer a constraint, as Storage King serves customers across South Africa, including Cape Town, Gauteng, and the Garden Route, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all.

“With over 13 years of experience and a steadfast commitment to exceptional service, Storage King has earned its reputation as the largest and highest-rated portable storage company in South Africa. This means that our clients can trust us to deliver reliable and efficient storage solutions tailored to their needs,” comments Dylan Rodrigues, CEO of Storage King.

Professional packing and quality facilities – A streamlined process

Professional packing and wrapping offer several benefits including ensuring that items are securely protected during transportation and storage. Trained professionals at Storage King handle the packing process with expertise, utilising high-quality packing materials to safeguard belongings against damage from shifting or impact. Additionally, professional packing helps optimise space utilisation within the storage unit, maximising efficiency and potentially reducing the required storage space.

Storage King offers units constructed from breathable wood which are stored in a state-of-the-art warehouse facility, guarding against sun damage, water damage (units are elevated off the ground within the warehouse) and pest problems (the facility undergoes weekly treatments). Additionally, units are securely stacked, door-to-door and locked, providing optimal security against theft.

“Our dedication to service and convenience has resulted in over 72,000 rented units and numerous satisfied customers who have entrusted us with their storage needs,” states Rodrigues. “Our recent expansion into a large facility in Montague, Cape Town, signifies our commitment to providing top-notch storage solutions to our growing customer base.”

A happy customer comments, “I wish there was an option for 10 stars! We recently used Storage King to move out (and store) all our office furniture. We were initially nervous that we did not have enough staff members to assist with the packing and disassembling of furniture, but as soon as Storage King arrived, they helped with EVERYTHING! I mean everything. They disassembled each desk with absolute care. They were nothing but kind and helpful, quick, and efficient. Definitely one of the best experiences I have had with ANY company. They made dealing with a difficult thing of packing up our second homes, hassle free, affordable, and WORRY-FREE! Thank you so much Dylan and Brent for organising this so quickly for us!”

And another says, “If you're looking for a good storage solution, these guys are it. They offer the most convenient service I have ever experienced. Staff are exceptional at what they do and I couldn't be more impressed or pleased with their service!”

For more information, visit https://www.storageking.co.za/contact-us.