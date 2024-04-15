Industries

    Cape Town International hits 10 million passengers per year mark

    15 Apr 2024
    15 Apr 2024
    Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has revealed that Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has achieved a ground-breaking milestone by processing more than 10 million passengers in a single financial year. CTIA achieved this record during the 2023/2024 financial year by processing the highest number of international and regional passengers since Covid-19. It hit the 10 million mark by processing more than 320,000 passengers in March this year – a monthly figure that has exceeded projections.
    Source: Cape Town International Airport
    Source: Cape Town International Airport

    Mark Maclean, regional general manager for Acsa’s Cluster 2, expressed enthusiasm over the airport's remarkable performance, stating: "We have recorded a steady increase in passenger volumes this year, and the international and regional passenger volumes have consistently exceeded historic passenger volumes, including March 2024."

    The resurgence in passenger volumes follows a period of robust activity during the peak season, indicating a promising trajectory for CTIA's continued growth. With airlines augmenting flight frequencies and renewed confidence in the City and region's appeal, CTIA is preparing to commence with various expansion projects.

    To accommodate this upward trend, CTIA is enhancing its infrastructure and facilities. Plans include the construction of a new runway, terminal upgrade projects and various refurbishment projects, aiming to improve airport operations and the passenger experience and to enable continued growth.

    Maclean adds: "As we continue on the rebuild phase, our priority is to methodically enhance various aspects of airport operations and infrastructure. While this complex process will take time, we urge our valued airport users to please exercise patience as we invest to further elevate CTIA for the better. I thank passengers and airport visitors for your continued support."

