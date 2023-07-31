OFM celebrates moms with special broadcast

In honour of Mother’s Day, OFM is gearing up to pay tribute to the remarkable mothers who fill our lives with love, laughter, and endless support. On Friday, 10 May 2024, OFM invites listeners to join in a special celebration dedicated to moms everywhere.

Here is what listeners can look forward to:

In Music for Mom, OFM will take requests for songs dedicated to listeners' beloved mothers between 6am and 6pm. From timeless classics to contemporary hits, every song will serve as an acknowledgement of the special bond between mothers and their children.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, OFM presenters will be joined by their own moms live in the studio. Get ready for a mix of laughter and heartfelt moments as the moms share embarrassing childhood tales and anecdotes. It is a rare chance to peek behind the curtain and see the personal side of your favourite presenters.

Finally, as a token of appreciation, OFM will give listeners the chance to win a special treat! Each show throughout the day will be give away a R1,000 Spur gift vouchers to four lucky moms in Central South Africa.

According to OFM’s programming manager, Tim Thabethe, many of us have wondered about the mom’s behind the voices that we listen to daily. “What better way to praise our mom’s for who and what we are today. This is OFM‘s ode to mothers across Central South African and a reflection of what they represent to us all. This is OFM’s gift ahead of Mother’s Day – filled with special moments, music and prizes.”

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.