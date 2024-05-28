Octotel launches an internship and learnership programme to help combat youth unemployment in Cape Town

Octotel, the premier fibre network operator in the Western Cape, is excited to announce the introduction of its internship and learnership programme.

This initiative is designed to address the critical issue of youth unemployment in South Africa. Octotel's new programme affirms its commitment to corporate social responsibility and its role in nurturing the future leaders and professionals within the industry.

In Cape Town, where job growth has been notable, the leading fibre company is keen on maintaining this positive trend by investing in the upcoming workforce. The Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has acknowledged the importance of continued economic growth to lift more individuals into worthwhile employment, a vision that Octotel's new programme strongly supports.

Emma Thomas, head of HR at Octotel, details the company’s reasoning for launching the programme: "Our initiative to combat youth unemployment resonates deeply with our fundamental values of empowerment, innovation, and community involvement. Despite having educational qualifications, many young people encounter significant obstacles to employment. Our programme is tailored to lessen these barriers by providing critical skills and opportunities to underprivileged youth, enabling them to make significant contributions to our industry and society."

The program structure encompasses hands-on experience, mentorship opportunities, and exposure to cutting-edge technologies, ensuring that participants emerge as well-rounded and highly employable individuals.

The programme has attracted considerable public interest, although Thomas acknowledged some hurdles: "We targeted our recruitment efforts at unemployed youths from disadvantaged backgrounds who have completed their schooling. Despite their challenges, these candidates have shown resilience and drive, traits highly valued at Octotel."

The programme’s structure was meticulously crafted to provide participants with a comprehensive learning experience. Collaborating with SETA (Sector Education and Training Authority), Octotel ensured a structured curriculum that encompasses theoretical knowledge, practical skills, hands- on experience, and mentorship opportunities. Beneficiaries were strategically allocated to different departments within the company, where they received guidance from seasoned professionals.

Thomas emphasised the programme’s success in integrating participants into the company culture and fostering their professional development: “Our learners have seamlessly embraced their roles and responsibilities, embodying our company’s ethos. Their hard work and enthusiasm are a testament to the programme’s effectiveness.”

Inganathi Jonas, a beneficiary of the programme, shared her experience, stating, “The Octotel Internship Programme has been immensely rewarding and enriching for me.In my position as someone just entering the workforce, juggling postgraduate studies and full time employment was a huge learning experience, but one that has enabled me to grow in ways I never thought possible”.

Jonas also highlighted the invaluable skills she gained in communication, problem-solving, and HR practices, expressing gratitude to Octotel and its employees for their support and mentorship.

Octotel is motivated to expand this initiative, inspired by the positive outcomes from its first intake. "This cohort has set a high standard, serving as mentors for new participants. Their perseverance and dedication confirms our conviction in the life-changing impact of investing in youth," adds Thomas.

As the sun sets on their journey as learners, a new dawn emerges for these remarkable individuals. In a move that encapsulates Octotel’s continuous commitment to recognizing and rewarding hard work, dedication, and drive, it is with great pride that the company announces that all beneficiaries of the program have been retained as permanent employees.

"The decision to offer permanent employment to our beneficiaries was a natural progression," explained Thomas. "Their enthusiasm, passion, and tireless efforts have been truly inspirational. By embracing the opportunity presented to them, they have not only transformed their own lives but have also become integral members of the Octotel family."

This Internship and Learnership Programme stands as evidence to the transformative power of education, mentorship, and community engagement. As Cape Town celebrates its strides in job creation, Octotel not only contributes to a more inclusive and prosperous future but also inspires other companies to invest in similar progressive initiatives.

