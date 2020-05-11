Industries

Technology News South Africa

Elenjical Solutions named among Africa's fastest growing companies

Issued by Daredevil PR
28 May 2024
28 May 2024
In its closely-watched annual survey, Financial Times has ranked South African fintech consultancy Elenjical Solutions among Africa’s top 10 fastest growing software and IT companies.
Elenjical Solutions named among Africa's fastest growing companies

Elenjical Solutions, the Johannesburg headquartered financial IT services consultancy, has been ranked on the sought-after Financial Times list of Africa's Fastest Growing Companies 2024.

This research identifies the top performers, measured in terms of revenue growth since 2019. The list is compiled for the Financial Times by respected research firm Statista Inc.

Not only is Elenjical Solutions among Africa’s 100 fastest growing companies, but it is also one of the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the IT & Software subcategory.

"We're pleased to have been included by the FT as among Africa’s fastest growing companies" says Tinu Elenjical, founder and CEO.

"But we haven’t achieved this on our own. Over a decade, with the invaluable support of customers and key partners, such as Murex, we have moved consistently to the forefront of financial IT consultancy in Africa and beyond. Being named among the Financial Times Africa's Fastest Growing Companies ranking demonstrates our ability to compete globally while making a positive impact locally. Through our initiatives, we are shaping the future of fintech in Africa, while fostering inclusivity and empowering individuals to thrive in the industry," he said.

The ranking, now in its third year, highlights how companies across a broad spectrum, including fintech, energy, healthcare, and agriculture, continued to expand their operations, even during the turbulent time of the Covid-19 and post Covid eras.

Despite these challenges, Elenjical Solutions workforce grew by 200% during the period. It also expanded into the Turkish market, and as Murex's principal partner, has been at the forefront of introducing the latest services to Africa's financial sector.

Additionally, Elenjical Solutions has developed in-house AI-powered applications that are set to transform the way fintech businesses interact with their data. These achievements are just part of the backstory driving the company’s strong growth.

The full list of Africa’s fastest growing companies 2024 can be seen by clicking here.

