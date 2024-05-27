Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupOppoMindful MastermindsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

Icasa extends deadline for digital migration regulations review

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
27 May 2024
27 May 2024
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced an extension to the deadline for stakeholder input regarding its inquiry into the 2012 Digital Migration Regulations. The new deadline is 13 June 2024, a ten working day extension from the initial deadline of 30 May 2024.
The migration to digital terrestrial broadcast will free up valuable spectrum. Source: Keriliwi/Unsplash
The migration to digital terrestrial broadcast will free up valuable spectrum. Source: Keriliwi/Unsplash

The inquiry, announced on 12 March 2024, seeks to review the effectiveness of the regulations, which govern the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting in South Africa. Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their input before the revised deadline.

Additionally, Icasa has announced public hearings will be held from 26-28 June 2024 to further discuss the findings of the inquiry. A detailed schedule for the hearings will be released closer to the date.

Source: © 123rf Icasa rules in favour of DA against SABC on flag-burning election advertisement
#SAelections24: Icasa rules in favour of DA's flag-burning advertisement

13 hours

This extension and the upcoming public hearings represent a critical opportunity for industry stakeholders to participate in the review of the Digital Migration Regulations, ultimately shaping the future of broadcasting in South Africa.

Existing regulations

The Digital Migration Regulations of 2012 were established to manage the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting, a process known as digital migration.

Key aspects of these regulations include:

• Regulating the digital migration of existing television channels
• Prescribing conditions for channel capacity assignment
• Setting procedures for the authorisation of digital incentive channels
• Establishing time frames for dual illumination (simultaneous analogue and digital broadcasting)

The review of these regulations is a crucial step in assessing their efficacy and ensuring they align with the current broadcasting landscape in South Africa.

Read more: digital migration, ICASA, analogue, Sentech, Lindsey Schutters
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

Related

Source: Curiosophotography/Pexels
Compcom approves Solar Mining acquisition of Problast
 1 hour
Source: © 123rf Icasa rules in favour of DA against SABC on flag-burning election advertisement
#SAelections24: Icasa rules in favour of DA's flag-burning advertisement
13 hours
Green cement would be a climate win for the globe. Source: Engin Akyurt/Pexels
Cambridge researchers break new ground in green cement
 3 days
HPE SVP and MD of UKIMEA, Matt Harris, celebrating International Women's Day in 2024.
HPE takes aim at Cisco, emphasises partner ecosystem and AI focus
 3 days
The merger would create a mining giant with a more extensive and diverse portfolio of assets, including copper, potash, iron ore, and metallurgical coal. This increased scale would give BHP greater market power and resilience against commodity price fluctuations.
Anglo rejects third BHP bid, but Australian miner remains confident
 23 May 2024
Professor Sampson Mamphweli was made Head of the Energy Secretariat in the office of the Chief Executive Officer at the South African National Energy Development Institute in January 2023
Q&A: An inside look into Sanedi’s hydrogen progress
 23 May 2024
The fate of online news media hangs in the balance in the OpenAI vs Google fight for AI dominance. Source: Negative Space/Pexels
OpenAI inks News Corp deal, Google threatens to cut news funding
 23 May 2024
Apple has evolved its Find My service to be always on which benefits device users, but also compromises safety.
Apple may have turned Wi-Fi routers into a privacy threat
 22 May 2024
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz