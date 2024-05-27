Icasa extends deadline for digital migration regulations review

The migration to digital terrestrial broadcast will free up valuable spectrum. Source: Keriliwi/Unsplash

The inquiry, announced on 12 March 2024, seeks to review the effectiveness of the regulations, which govern the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting in South Africa. Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their input before the revised deadline.

Additionally, Icasa has announced public hearings will be held from 26-28 June 2024 to further discuss the findings of the inquiry. A detailed schedule for the hearings will be released closer to the date.

This extension and the upcoming public hearings represent a critical opportunity for industry stakeholders to participate in the review of the Digital Migration Regulations, ultimately shaping the future of broadcasting in South Africa.

Existing regulations

The Digital Migration Regulations of 2012 were established to manage the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting, a process known as digital migration.

Key aspects of these regulations include:

• Regulating the digital migration of existing television channels

• Prescribing conditions for channel capacity assignment

• Setting procedures for the authorisation of digital incentive channels

• Establishing time frames for dual illumination (simultaneous analogue and digital broadcasting)

The review of these regulations is a crucial step in assessing their efficacy and ensuring they align with the current broadcasting landscape in South Africa.