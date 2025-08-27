Oakley expands retail footprint with new standalone store

Global eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica has announced the opening of South Africa’s first standalone Oakley AFA (Apparel, Fashion and Accessories) store, signalling the brand’s expansion beyond eyewear into lifestyle-focused retail.

Image supplied

The new outlet, set to open on Friday, 5 September at Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town, will showcase Oakley’s full range of apparel and accessories.

The launch highlights the company’s strategy to capture a broader share of the performance-driven lifestyle segment, catering to consumers who demand both style and technical functionality.

Expanding beyond eyewear

While Oakley is globally recognised for its eyewear, the brand has increasingly focused on apparel designed with the same innovation, durability, and performance ethos.

The AFA line—spanning clothing, accessories, and lifestyle wear targets modern consumers who balance urban living with active, outdoor pursuits.

Image supplied

“Cape Town represents the perfect market for the first local AFA store. The city's unique blend of urban sophistication and outdoor adventure culture aligns perfectly with our brand appeal,” says Sade Anter, senior brand manager at EssilorLuxottica.

Tapping into lifestyle retail

South Africa’s retail landscape is seeing a surge in demand for performance-oriented fashion brands that seamlessly blend technical wear with street-inspired aesthetics.

Oakley’s entry into the AFA space locally positions it to compete in a growing market where consumers expect functionality without compromising on style.

“We’re excited about this store opening as it demonstrates our commitment to offering high-quality, performance-driven products that connect with today’s active consumers,” adds Anter.

Strategic market play

The Cape Town launch forms part of Oakley’s broader strategy to strengthen its retail presence in Africa and build brand affinity beyond its core eyewear offering.

By situating the store at Canal Walk, the brand gains visibility among a diverse, style-conscious customer base.

The move also reflects EssilorLuxottica’s push to expand Oakley as a complete lifestyle brand, aligning with global trends in athleisure and performance fashion.

The brand’s positioning at the intersection of sports performance, streetwear, and fashion gives it a competitive edge in appealing to South Africa’s increasingly active and style-driven consumer market.