Nigerian Modupeola Fadugba awarded The Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025

Modupeola Fadugba, from Nigeria, was recently named the grand prize winner of the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025, sponsored by Schroders.

Portrait Of An Artist At Ease by Modupeola Fadugba. Image supplied

With her work, Portrait Of An Artist At Ease, Modupeola Fadugba from Nigeria, is the fourth winner of the prize, which seeks to celebrate the practices of leading contemporary artists and aims to benefit them by further increasing their exposure to an international audience.

Fadugba will be awarded a cash prize to the value of $35,000, the opportunity for a solo exhibition at Norval Foundation in Cape Town, and a two-week cultural residency at Outset Contemporary Art Fund in London.

Fadugba is a Nigerian artist whose work bridges the worlds of art, science, and social engagement. With a background in chemical engineering and economics, she approaches her art with a structured, analytical mindset, using painting, drawing, and installations to address issues of identity, justice, and human connection.

Living and working in Ibadan, Fadugba's thought-provoking pieces offer fresh insights into the complex narratives shaping contemporary Nigeria.

Celebrating a decade as an artist, Fadugba presents Portrait Of An Artist At Ease, a striking new acrylic on canvas piece featuring deep black and luminous gold. The artwork evokes mystery and revelation, with the artist emerging ethereally from darkness.

Fluid textures and dynamic contrasts symbolise her creative evolution, embodying confidence and self-discovery. Bridging past and present, tradition and innovation, Fadugba’s work reaffirms art’s power to capture the depth of human experience.

Upon the news of her triumph, Modupeola Fadugba had the following to say: "I'm so pleased to be selected as the grand prize winner, amongst many of my peers across the continent. What an absolute honour. I look forward to bringing a beautiful solo exhibition to the Norval Foundation and broader Cape Town community soon. Thank you, to all, for this unexpected gift."

Fadugba’s work was selected through a rigorous adjudication process by the panel of five global judges, who met in Cape Town to assess all 28 finalists in person. The panel was made up of Raphael Chikukwa, executive director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe; Tim Marlow, chief executive and director, Design Museum, UK; Dr Same Mdluli, artist, art historian, curator and writer; Thato Mogotsi, curator of Contemporary Art at Zeitz Mocaa, and Simon Njami, independent curator, lecturer, art critic and novelist.

Judge Dr Same Mdluli, had the following to say about the shortlist and winner: "Given the immense talent of artists in the continent, as an adjudicator of this award it was very challenging and exciting to see the calibre of the works selected as part of the finalists. We are pleased to have selected a winner we believe illustrates the importance of the award and the impact it came in propelling talent in the African continent."

The Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025, sponsored by Schroders is curated by Carmen Joubert and is open for viewing in Gallery 9 at Norval Foundation until 20 April 2025.