    Nestlé is providing affordable nutrition in Central and West Africa

    1 Jul 2024
    1 Jul 2024
    In Central and West Africa, Nestlé aims to provide children and adults alike with the essential nutrients they need for healthy growth and development.
    Source:
    Source: www.africa-newsroom.com

    Malnutrition and food insecurity are key challenges for many of Africa’s communities, and innovative solutions are needed to address this double-edged sword. The nutritional landscape in many regions on the African continent is complex.

    World Bank reports show that a significant number of children in the country suffer from stunted growth and anaemia, a direct result of poor nutrition.

    It is, therefore, essential for food manufacturing businesses in Africa to take their responsibility by providing products with key nutrients that help address nutritional deficiencies among the population.

    Meeting the population’s nutritional needs

    Affordability is a critical factor in the fight against malnutrition and food insecurity.

    For many communities, the cost of nutritious food is a barrier to achieving a balanced diet.

    In Central and West Africa, NESTLÉ aims to provide children and adults alike with the essential nutrients they need for healthy growth and development.

    “In 2022, Nestlé served consumers in our region with 89.5 billion servings of products fortified with at least one of the 4 main micronutrients we are deficient in (Iron, Iodine, Zinc, Vitamin A), to help them address the micronutrient deficiency gaps, particularly, iron deficiency. Our recent introduction of NIDO Milk & Soya in Nigeria is part of the company’s commitment to making better nutrition affordable and accessible across the region. This shows how affordability can be integrated into nutritional solutions, ensuring that essential nutrients are within reach for all, regardless of socioeconomic status’, said Salomé Azevedo, business executive officer – Dairy, Nestlé Central & West Africa”.

    Recognising that accessibility also influences affordability, Nestlé uses locally sourced soybeans for the manufacturing of NIDO Milk & Soya in Nigeria.

    In this way, the company does not only support local agriculture but also ensure that the product is readily available to consumers in the region. This localised approach to production and sourcing reduces transportation costs, lowering the price of the product for the end consumer.

    A sustainable solution

    Sustainability is at the heart of NESTLÉ's operations. Supporting Nigerian farmers not only provides them with a steady source of income, but also reduces the environmental impact of dairy production. As NESTLÉ strives to meet its global target of reducing emissions by 20% by 2025, initiatives like these demonstrate that it is possible to achieve nutritional goals while remaining a responsible corporate citizen.

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

