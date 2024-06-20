Industries

    MultiChoice mourns the death of Nkateko Mabaso

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Nkateko Mabaso, affectionately known as NK, a pioneering force within M-Net.

    MultiChoice announced Mabaso's death on Thursday, the media group said his passing has left a significant void in the industry where his visionary leadership and creative ingenuity played a pivotal role.

    Nkateko Mabaso has passed away. Source: MultiChoice.
    Nkateko Mabaso has passed away. Source: MultiChoice.

    "It is with great sadness that I share the news of Nkateko Mabaso’s passing.  Nkateko fondly known to most as NK, was a maverick within the M-Net world where he held various roles and was instrumental in the implementation and growth of our Mass & Middle market propositions with the flagship being the iconic Mzansi Magic," said Nomsa Philiso, CEO of general entertainment at MultiChoice SA.

    "His legacy is marked by the creation of iconic productions such as Isibaya and The Queen. NK's influence extended beyond daily programming; he played a key role in major events like the Channel O Awards and the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards (DMVCAs), further cementing his impact on the industry."

    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa 2 February 2024. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander/file photo
    Canal+ offer for MultiChoice deemed 'fair and reasonable' by independent board

      4 Jun 2024

    Mabaso leaves behind his wife Mathapelo, his son, Tshimologo, and his parents, Xithlangoma Bob and Lizzy Mabaso.

    "As we remember NK, we honour the indelible mark he left on the world of entertainment and the countless lives he touched through his work," said Philiso.

    Mabaso graduated from the AAA School of Advertising and later earned his MBA at Henley Business School. He has worked for brands such as Netflix, Grey Advertising and MultiChoice.

    media, advertising, Multichoice
    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

