MultiChoice mourns the death of Nkateko Mabaso

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Nkateko Mabaso, affectionately known as NK, a pioneering force within M-Net.

MultiChoice announced Mabaso's death on Thursday, the media group said his passing has left a significant void in the industry where his visionary leadership and creative ingenuity played a pivotal role.

Nkateko Mabaso has passed away. Source: MultiChoice.

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of Nkateko Mabaso’s passing. Nkateko fondly known to most as NK, was a maverick within the M-Net world where he held various roles and was instrumental in the implementation and growth of our Mass & Middle market propositions with the flagship being the iconic Mzansi Magic," said Nomsa Philiso, CEO of general entertainment at MultiChoice SA.

"His legacy is marked by the creation of iconic productions such as Isibaya and The Queen. NK's influence extended beyond daily programming; he played a key role in major events like the Channel O Awards and the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards (DMVCAs), further cementing his impact on the industry."

Mabaso leaves behind his wife Mathapelo, his son, Tshimologo, and his parents, Xithlangoma Bob and Lizzy Mabaso.

"As we remember NK, we honour the indelible mark he left on the world of entertainment and the countless lives he touched through his work," said Philiso.

Mabaso graduated from the AAA School of Advertising and later earned his MBA at Henley Business School. He has worked for brands such as Netflix, Grey Advertising and MultiChoice.