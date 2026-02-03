Meet the woman building a beauty brand on the streets of Joburg

Rita Shangase didn’t build her makeup service brand in a studio or behind a counter. She built it on the inner city streets of Johannesburg using social media as a marketing tool and old fashioned grit.

Rita Shangase.

Unemployment journey

Shangase’s decision to build her own business did not happen in isolation. After three years of unsuccessfully searching for work, her experience reflected a broader economic reality facing many young people in South Africa. Yet even as formal employment opportunities shrank, demand for beauty did not. This aligns with what economists describe as the lipstick effect— a well-documented trend where spending on beauty increases during economic downturns.

As disposable incomes tighten, consumers often trade larger purchases for smaller, affordable indulgences that offer confidence, emotional lift and a sense of control. Beauty becomes both a psychological escape and a practical tool for visibility in the workplace and beyond. For Shangase, this translated into a viable street-level business model: offering financially accessible, confidence-boosting services at a time when both jobs and optimism are in short supply.

“I realised job opportunities were scarce, and after years of applying with little success, I decided to create my own path,” she says. “In 2023, I turned to TikTok for inspiration and came across street makeup artists. It sparked something in me, and I took the leap to start my own business.”

That leap was rooted in a skill she had been quietly developing for years. Shangase began learning makeup in 2018 through YouTube tutorials, drawn particularly to eyebrow shaping, contouring and experimenting with fresh lip combinations.

“With limited resources, I would borrow my friend’s phone and buy data just to watch tutorials,” she says. “Back then, most of the creators were based in the US. I saved R300 from working for my aunt and bought my first makeup kit. I practised relentlessly, and it sparked a passion. I decided to turn it into a business when I realised this is a skill.”

Chasing the opportunity

By 2024, she was ready to act. Feeling stuck at home and determined not to lose another year, she committed fully to her vision.

“I chose to chase opportunities, not wait for them. I wrote down my goals for 2025 and starting my makeup business became my way of breaking free.”

From the outset, Shangase understood that talent alone wouldn’t sustain her business but visibility would. TikTok quickly became the engine behind her brand growth.

“My clients mainly come from TikTok,” she says. “I’ve built a community through consistent posting and engagement. People see my work, message me, and reach out on WhatsApp.”

Her content strategy is deliberate and disciplined. She documents transformations, captures quality before-and-after visuals, vlogs her process and posts regularly to keep her audience invested. Most importantly she targets the underserved population that also want to experience getting makeup professionally done with prices ranging from R200 to R250.

“I always tell my clients, ‘You found me on TikTok — let’s help others find me too,’” she says. “It’s about building trust and showing what I can do. When people see the work consistently, they believe in it.”

Authenticity

What sets her apart, she believes, is her authenticity. Her approach to makeup focuses on enhancing natural beauty, keeping her services accessible, and creating a comfortable experience for clients — many of whom are sitting in her chair on a busy pavement for the first time.

“I build a rapport with my clients so they feel at ease. My passion shows in the work, and people feel that.”

Operating on the streets comes with challenges. Unpredictable weather — rain and cold in particular — can disrupt an entire day’s work. Shangase has learnt to adapt, using tents when it rains, layering up in winter, and leaning into relationships to sustain her business.

“On tough days, I focus on referrals, indoor pop-ups, and keeping the energy positive. Adaptability is everything.”

While she hasn’t yet collaborated with major beauty brands, Shangase is clear about her ambitions. She hopes to work with brands such as Maybelline, Yardley, MAC and Huda Beauty — brands she feels align with her values and creative approach.

“My vision is to create impactful campaigns, push boundaries and bring my perspective to their audiences,” she says. “I’m focused on producing standout work, engaging with brands intentionally, and staying open. If they see the value in my craft, I’m ready to grow together.”