    MediaHeads 360 celebrates 5 years of bold evolution and unstoppable growth

    Candy Dempers
    20 Feb 2024
    MediaHeads 360, the dynamic advertising powerhouse that has been rewriting the rules of engagement since its inception, is thrilled to mark a significant milestone: Five years of unstoppable evolution and growth.
    From its roots as Radioheads in 2005, the company has undergone an inspiring transformation, emerging as MediaHeads 360 in 2019 to reflect its expanded horizons and visionary approach better. What started as a passion project within AME (Africa Media Entertainment) Group, has blossomed into a multi-faceted force, with work spanning not only radio but also television, digital media, influencer marketing, and beyond.

    "At MediaHeads 360, we're not just changing the game – we're redefining it," says Candy Dampers, MediaHeads 360's managing director. "Our journey over the past five years has been nothing short of exhilarating. We've embraced innovation by leveraging radio, TV, and digital to enhance the consumer journey of engagement and really connect with individuals through the campaigns we work on for our clients. We love to challenge conventions and showcase our out-of-the-box spirit, leaving a lasting impact through the campaigns we create.”

    The company's evolution has been fuelled by a relentless pursuit of crafting the best solutions possible and a commitment to pushing boundaries. From cutting-edge campaigns that captivate audiences to fresh approaches and traditional methods that evoke a nostalgic feel, MediaHeads 360 has made its mark in the advertising, media, and marketing industry over the years.

    Some of the campaign highlights for the year include a collaboration with Old Mutual to create an incredible series for television and digital distribution. Today’s Dinner Tomorrow is a series designed to effectively engage, entertain, and educate a younger audience, inspiring them to consider their future dreams and actively plan for their financial futures.

    At MediaHeads 360, big campaigns that change lives are the driving force. This was evident from the partnership with Mondelez for Cadbury. The Give A Little Thanks Mzansi campaign took audiences on an emotional journey with acts of kindness and heartfelt generosity, exemplifying the company's commitment to making a positive impact. Another example is the Standard Bank Radio Drama #Walletwise, set in the Iketsetse Zenzele community, executed in 10 languages, from conceptualisation to execution, it was all done in-house.

    MediaHeads 360 cares deeply about education and mentorship, recognising the importance of supporting future talent. Initiatives like the annual Women’s Day Bursary Competition are designed to empower women by offering industry-specific bursaries. Additionally, in the latter part of 2023, MediaHeads 360 and its sister company United Stations partnered with Boston Media House to acknowledge excellence and assist graduates in entering the media industry. But MediaHeads 360’s involvement in the community extends beyond its core business activities too. Participating in the Nelson Mandela Day initiative, the company donated a generous amount of food supplies to Kids Heaven, an organisation dedicated to reaching children in need.

    But perhaps the most exciting aspect of MediaHeads 360's journey lies in its talented team behind the scenes. The company has fostered a culture of collaboration, curiosity, and confidence, and the dream team today is comprised of a diverse array of creative minds, with each contributing their unique skills to ensure the smooth sailing of your campaigns.

    "As we celebrate this milestone, we're not just reminiscing – we're looking ahead," adds Kantha Govender. "The best is yet to come for MediaHeads 360. We're ready to write the next chapter of our story, and it's going to be epic; stay tuned for the excitement ahead.”

    Join MediaHeads 360 as they toast to five years. Here’s to the journey so far – and the adventures still to come!

    About Candy Dempers

    Candy Dempers has loved all things media for twenty-three years. A sales and marketing specialist, her first love was radio and bringing brands and platforms together.
    MediaHeads 360
    MediaHeads 360 delivers integrated, programming focused and strategic marketing campaigns which include television, radio, content marketing, activations, social media amplification and influencer marketing.

