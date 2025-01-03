Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Mauritius arrests ex-governor of central bank, local media report

    By Villen Anganan
    3 Jan 2025
    3 Jan 2025
    Police in Mauritius arrested the country's former central bank governor on Friday, 3 January 2025, in connection with an investigation into a case of conspiracy to defraud.
    Source: The Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
    Source: The Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

    Last month, Mauritius police's anti-money laundering unit issued an order for the arrest of Harvesh Kumar Seegolam over the case, without providing details. Seegolam was out of the country when the order was issued.

    "The former Governor of the Bank of Mauritius, Harvesh Seegolam, was arrested on his arrival at Plaisance airport this Friday, 3 January," the online version of Mauritius' Le Défi Media Group reported.

    A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest but declined to give any details.

    There was no immediate response to calls from Seegolam's lawyer.

    The arrest was also reported by other outlets including the daily l'Express.

    The ex-governor's arrest is the first major move by the government of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who has said the previous government falsified the country's gross domestic product, budget deficit and public debt figures for years.

    In a report issued to parliament, Ramgoolam also accused the central bank of printing money to fund the government's Mauritius Investment Corporation, set up in 2020 to help companies deal with effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz