    Massmart introduces budget-friendly food staple, Econo samp

    24 Jul 2024
    24 Jul 2024
    In a continued effort to provide affordable options for consumers, Massmart has introduced a budget-friendly food staple, Econo samp.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The cost of living remains challenging for South African consumers, many of who are hard pressed to meet monthly expenses for basic food items. This situation is typically exacerbated in winter when people need to consume more calories.

    Consistent with its objective to ‘help customers to save money and live better’, Massmart continues its drive to reduce the cost of basic food and grocery essentials, without compromising quality, for consumers who are battling in a tough economic environment.

    One particular price savings focus has involved Massmart launching private brand products that target lower prices on basic food products.

    As part of this initiative, the group launched Econo Maize meal in February this year – giving consumers one of the best prices in the market for South Africa’s most consumed staple. In a further step, Massmart has now launched Econo samp, which is available at Makro and Cash & Carry stores in 5kg and 10kg packs.

    Jumbo and Cash & Carry stores introduce Econo Maize Meal
    Jumbo and Cash & Carry stores introduce Econo Maize Meal

    20 Mar 2024

    Commenting on the new product, Clyde Hill, vice-president of Private Brand at Massmart says, “One of the main priorities of our private brand portfolio is to provide our customers with affordable products, without the need to compromise on quality or pack size. Following the launch of our Econo maize meal, samp was an intuitive next step given its richness in carbohydrates and dietary fibre. Whether enjoyed as a hearty porridge or as part of a flavourful stew, it is versatile winter favourite that is both filling and nutritious.”

    Let's do Biz