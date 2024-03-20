Jumbo and Cash & Carry stores introduce Econo Maize Meal

Recognising the vital role of maize meal as a staple in South African households, Jumbo and Cash & Carry stores have introduced Econo Maize Meal, a private label maize meal, to alleviate the pressure faced by consumers amidst soaring food prices.

Image supplied

Available at Jumbo and Cash & Carry outlets, Econo Maize Meal caters to the widespread reliance on white maize meal, the nation's most consumed staple. South Africans consume an average of 81kg of maize meal per capita annually, surpassing bread consumption by fourfold and rice by nearly sevenfold.

Not only does Econo Maize Meal address the dietary needs of the population, but it also champions the health of customers by fortifying the product with essential vitamins and minerals. In response to the burgeoning demand for this essential commodity, Econo Maize Meal stands out for its affordability, as it is approximately 10% cheaper than other similar products in South Africa, making it the most affordable maize meal available.

“Consistent data is highlighting the ongoing trend of food prices outpacing the general inflation rate, which stood at 5.4% in early 2023. The enduring nature of these increases has impacted consumers, prompting a reassessment of their grocery priorities. As a retail brand, our commitment is to continuously explore avenues to make a tangible difference for our customers—be it by positively influencing their budgets or providing opportunities to maximise the value of their spending. It was also proven to be the maize meal of choice, with a taste test of 450 people, 65% preferred Econo Maize Meal over a similar product." states Paul Barnett, the senior buyer for food at Masscash.

Jumbo and Cash & Carry are hoping to introduce Econo Maize Meal as not just a product but as an inclusive solution for families across different income groups.

Econo Maize Meal is available at all Jumbo and Cash & Carry stores nationwide – kilograms and prices will vary according to availability per region, per store.