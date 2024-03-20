Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ask AfrikaIrvine PartnersBurger KingQuickEasy SoftwareMegaVision MediaBroad MediaRand ShowBluegrass DigitalOnPoint PRIpsosNinety9centsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jumbo and Cash & Carry stores introduce Econo Maize Meal

    20 Mar 2024
    20 Mar 2024
    Recognising the vital role of maize meal as a staple in South African households, Jumbo and Cash & Carry stores have introduced Econo Maize Meal, a private label maize meal, to alleviate the pressure faced by consumers amidst soaring food prices.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Available at Jumbo and Cash & Carry outlets, Econo Maize Meal caters to the widespread reliance on white maize meal, the nation's most consumed staple. South Africans consume an average of 81kg of maize meal per capita annually, surpassing bread consumption by fourfold and rice by nearly sevenfold.

    Not only does Econo Maize Meal address the dietary needs of the population, but it also champions the health of customers by fortifying the product with essential vitamins and minerals. In response to the burgeoning demand for this essential commodity, Econo Maize Meal stands out for its affordability, as it is approximately 10% cheaper than other similar products in South Africa, making it the most affordable maize meal available.

    FAO reports decline in global food prices led by wheat and maize
    FAO reports decline in global food prices led by wheat and maize

    5 Feb 2024

    “Consistent data is highlighting the ongoing trend of food prices outpacing the general inflation rate, which stood at 5.4% in early 2023. The enduring nature of these increases has impacted consumers, prompting a reassessment of their grocery priorities. As a retail brand, our commitment is to continuously explore avenues to make a tangible difference for our customers—be it by positively influencing their budgets or providing opportunities to maximise the value of their spending. It was also proven to be the maize meal of choice, with a taste test of 450 people, 65% preferred Econo Maize Meal over a similar product." states Paul Barnett, the senior buyer for food at Masscash.

    Jumbo and Cash & Carry are hoping to introduce Econo Maize Meal as not just a product but as an inclusive solution for families across different income groups.

    Econo Maize Meal is available at all Jumbo and Cash & Carry stores nationwide – kilograms and prices will vary according to availability per region, per store.

    Read more: food prices, Masscash, staple foods, maize meal
    NextOptions

    Related

    FAO reports decline in global food prices led by wheat and maize
    FAO reports decline in global food prices led by wheat and maize
    5 Feb 2024
    Source: ©monticello via
    Global food prices remain unchanged in November
    8 Dec 2023
    Source: 123RF.
    Cost-of-living crisis as CPI races to 5.9%, ahead of rate decision
     23 Nov 2023
    Global food prices dip in October
    Global food prices dip in October
    3 Nov 2023
    Food inflation remains at nearly twice the inflation rate - Competition Commission
    Food inflation remains at nearly twice the inflation rate - Competition Commission
    14 Sep 2023
    State of the Retail Nation - The price is still not right for many South Africans
    State of the Retail Nation - The price is still not right for many South Africans
    13 Sep 2023
    Source:
    Cabinet greenlights food price action plan
    1 Sep 2023
    Food crisis in Africa: The high cost of imported fertilisers is adding to the problem
    Food crisis in Africa: The high cost of imported fertilisers is adding to the problem
     26 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz