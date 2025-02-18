Martin Limpert appointed to steer Range Rover into an electric future

Range Rover has appointed Martin Limpert as its new global managing director, effective immediately.

Martin Limpert | image supplied

Limpert will now lead the Global Range Rover House of Brand team, where he will continue to define Range Rover’s commercial and brand vision, following the announcement of JLR’s House of Brands organisation in 2023.

He will also oversee product strategy at a crucial time as Range Rover is to unveil a series of exciting new products including fully electric vehicles – starting with Range Rover Electric later in 2025.

He will continue to develop Range Rover’s client experience, with a focus on modern luxury, as the brand continues on its mission to elevate the lives of leaders globally with its expanding portfolio of modern luxury vehicles and services.

Martin Limpert, global managing director, Range Rover, said:

“It is a dream come true to be entrusted with such a widely respected British modern luxury brand.

My tenure leading the JLR Overseas region at a transformational albeit challenging time resulted in shifting the strategic focus across over 70 countries into a truly brand-led, client-centric and demand-driven business.

I look forward to having the opportunity to scale that vision globally, as Range Rover enters an incredibly exciting era as a brand – embracing full electrification while embodying true modern luxury.”