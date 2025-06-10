Retail FMCG
    Local company puts SA on global map as world celebrates Herb & Spice Day

    A world of flavour starts at home: Cape Herb & Spice leads the global spice movement.
    Issued by Libstar
    10 Jun 2025
    As the globe celebrates World Herb & Spice Day, Cape Town-based Cape Herb & Spice is proudly putting South Africa on the global culinary map. With bold innovation and world-class quality, the company has become one of the country’s largest herb and spice exporters, now shipping to over 40 countries and playing a significant role in the international flavour industry. For thousands of years, herbs and spices have shaped trade routes, powered economies, and transformed cuisines. Once as valuable as gold, these tiny ingredients still hold immense power – to elevate meals, connect people, and tell stories through tastebuds. Today, the global appetite for flavour continues to grow, and this South African business is a key part of that story.

    Committed to quality and innovation

    As a member of the Libstar Group, Cape Herb & Spice has tapped into major consumer trends driving the modern food industry, particularly clean-label products, convenience, and innovation. According to Shelley Barnard, Sales and Marketing Executive at Cape Herb & Spice, the brand that pioneered clear spice grinders in South Africa continues to innovate without compromising on standards: “The global consumer has changed. People want flavour, but they also want to know where their food comes from, and what is in it.”

    All Cape Herb & Spice products are free from artificial colourants, preservatives, and added MSG, with quality and flavour at the forefront of every blend, rub, and seasoning. The company holds BRCGS certification, one of the world’s most rigorous food safety standards, and produces, at a minimum, according to EU standards, giving it access to top-tier global markets.

    Flavourful seasoning solutions for convenience

    A keystone of their product range is the handy boxed meal solutions, designed to meet the growing demand for quick, and flavour-forward meal inspiration. This range includes recipe-based kits and pre-portioned spice mixes developed specifically to simplify cooking without sacrificing depth of flavour. With a shopping list and recipe supplied on the box, consumers can follow the guide, look for other uses on their website or get creative.

    Whether it’s a Moroccan tagine, Cape Malay curry, or Mexican-style tacos, the meal solutions range brings international flavours home, making it easier than ever for consumers to create globally inspired meals with confidence.

    Celebrating Cape Town’s rich culinary and spice heritage

    Named one of the hottest food destinations in the world, Cape Town is known for its rich cultural fusion, world-class restaurants, and exceptional culinary talent. The city’s global reputation for food innovation is fuelled by the creativity of its people, the quality of its produce, and a spirit of entrepreneurship that continues to inspire.

    Cape Herb & Spice is a proud product of this environment – a homegrown brand with a 30-year legacy that began as a small, local business and evolved into a trusted global partner. Today, its products can be found on the shelves of premier international supermarkets, including Sainsbury’s and Tesco in the United Kingdom, Migros in Switzerland and other leading retailers across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

    By combining South African flair with international standards, Cape Herb & Spice is helping to position Cape Town not only as a foodie haven but as a serious player in the global flavour economy.

    This World Herb & Spice Day, consumers are encouraged to explore new flavour profiles, embrace global cuisine, and experience the power of herbs and spices to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

    About Libstar | www.libstar.co.za:

    Libstar manufactures, distributes and markets leading branded and private label consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio comprises Perishable products, such as dairy, meat, baby, and convenience meals, as well as Ambient products that include dry and wet condiments, meal ingredients, baked goods, snacks and spreads. The Group’s branded food solutions serve customers in the Retail & Wholesale, Food Service, Exports, and Industrial & Contract Manufacturing channels.

    Cape Herb & Spice procures, blends, treats, packages, and sells a wide range of herbs, spices, tea and gifting lines as private label and branded products to local and global retailers in more than 40 countries.

