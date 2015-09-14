Industries

    Limited sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are available at the SAMRA Annual Conference

    Issued by SAMRA
    2 May 2024
    2 May 2024
    Is your organisation offering products or services that can advance the operational excellence of the research and data industry? Here is your chance to showcase your brand, captivate your clients' attention, and at the same time support the local insights industry in southern Africa.
    Limited sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are available at the SAMRA Annual Conference

    The SAMRA Annual Conference offers sponsorship and exhibition opportunities to strut your ‘brand’. By taking advantage of this offer, you will enrich the audience of 100+ leaders in the data, research and insights industry.

    Sponsors will get various exposure packages, ranging from digital content to live presentation showcase opportunities. Sponsorships are booked on a first-come-first-served basis, so don’t miss this opportunity to show us what you’ve got!

    1. Palladium – R35K (2 Available)

      • Comprehensive sponsorship package with all-encompassing branding.
      • Includes a 10-minute presentation showcase opportunity.

    2. Platinum – R20K (2 Available)

      • Extensive branding throughout the conference.
      • Offers a 5-minute stage time for a presentation showcase.

    3. Gold – R15K (3 Available)

      • Ideal for brands seeking exposure.
      • Sponsor branded gifts and display banners at the conference.

    4. Silver – R10K (5 Available)

      • Digital content spotlight: Showcase your brand across all digital channels.
      • Featured in some stage slideshows.

    5. Copper – R5K (5 Available)

      • Digital and printed presence: Display your brand on all content, including the conference website.

    6. Bronze – R3K (5 Available)

      • Similar to the previous tier, showcasing your brand on all digital and printed materials.

    Exhibition Opportunities: Two Options Available

    1. Option 1 – R5K

      • This option provides a consultation space equipped with a table and chairs.
      • Exhibitors have the opportunity to brand the space and engage with research project decision-makers.

    2. Option 2 – R1K

      • The venue features a central exhibition stand where organizations can prominently display their business cards and printed brochures.

    For detailed package summaries and enquiries, please visit the SARMA website for further information:

    https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2024/sponsorships/

