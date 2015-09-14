Limited sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are available at the SAMRA Annual Conference

The SAMRA Annual Conference offers sponsorship and exhibition opportunities to strut your ‘brand’. By taking advantage of this offer, you will enrich the audience of 100+ leaders in the data, research and insights industry.
Sponsors will get various exposure packages, ranging from digital content to live presentation showcase opportunities. Sponsorships are booked on a first-come-first-served basis, so don’t miss this opportunity to show us what you’ve got!
For detailed package summaries and enquiries, please visit the SARMA website for further information:
https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2024/sponsorships/