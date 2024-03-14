Industries

    Gauteng! Brace yourself for the premier debate!

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    2 May 2024
    How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?
    Gauteng! Brace yourself for the premier debate!

    Come and find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debates, where Stephen Grootes will pull no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates.

    Get ready for a showdown on 9 May 2024 at The Forum in Bryanston where we will strip away the rhetoric and get the answers to the issues that matter most to you: from education and healthcare, to job creation and infrastructure development.

    Join us for what promises to be a lively debate, where ultimately you will decide: Do they deserve your vote?

    Premier Debate: Gauteng Edition
    Date: 9 May 2024
    Time: 5.30pm – 8.30pm
    Venue: The Forum, Bryanston, Johannesburg
    Tickets: R150 (R75 for *Maverick Insiders) at Quicket

    Gauteng premier candidates confirmed so far include: Vuyiswa Ramokgopa (Rise Mzansi), Solly Msimanga (DA) and Funzi Ngobeni (ActionSA).

    Click here to book your seat and join us as we work together to build a better South Africa.

    Can’t join us in Gauteng? Don’t worry. Connect with us from wherever you are, for mahala! Because politics should be engaging, not exhausting. Register here for the virtual event.

    *Did you know? Maverick Insiders, Daily Maverick’s membership community, get a 50% discount on all event tickets. This is just one of the many cool benefits of supporting independent journalism. If you’d like to join the Insider community and access the discount code, you can do so here.

    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.

