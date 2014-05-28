Liberty Media set to acquire MotoGP

Motorsport fans may be familiar with the name Liberty Media. The American firm is the current owner of Formula One. The same company is now set to acquire MotoGP. The deal will see Liberty Media acquire Dorna Sports, the current commercial rights holder to the MotoGP World Championship. Liberty Media will acquire 86% of MotoGP with MotoGP management retaining approximately 14% of their equity in the business. The transaction reflects an enterprise value for MotoGP of €4,2bn.