    Liberty Media set to acquire MotoGP

    2 Apr 2024
    2 Apr 2024
    Motorsport fans may be familiar with the name Liberty Media. The American firm is the current owner of Formula One. The same company is now set to acquire MotoGP. The deal will see Liberty Media acquire Dorna Sports, the current commercial rights holder to the MotoGP World Championship. Liberty Media will acquire 86% of MotoGP with MotoGP management retaining approximately 14% of their equity in the business. The transaction reflects an enterprise value for MotoGP of €4,2bn.
    Liberty Media set to acquire MotoGP

    “We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of leading live sports and entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media president and CEO. “MotoGP is a global league with a loyal, enthusiastic fan base, captivating racing and a highly cash flow generative financial profile. The business has significant upside, and we intend to grow the sport for MotoGP fans, teams, commercial partners and our shareholders.”

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

