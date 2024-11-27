Lanseria launches 'tap and fly' automated gates

Lanseria International Airport has launched an automated boarding gate system for domestic travellers. The "Tap and Fly" solution enhances customer convenience and supports the airport's vision of becoming Africa’s leading Smart airport, while maintaining its signature personalised service.

Chairperson of the board, Tshidi Mokgabudi and Rampa Rammopo, CEO of Lanseria International Airport

The launch of the airport’s automated boarding gates marks a significant step forward for domestic travel, setting a new benchmark for smart airport technology in the region.

"This milestone aligns with our commitment to providing passengers with exceptional convenience, Smart value-adding processes and a seamless travel experience.

"It speaks to what we want to be remembered for as Lanseria: a caring and memorable point of entry and departure locally and internationally. This is especially true as we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year," notes Rampa Rammopo, the CEO of Lanseria International Airport.

A step towards a Smart Airport

Speaking at the launch, Rammopo highlighted that the automated boarding gate rollout marks the first phase of implementation of LIA’s broader Smart airport strategy.

“In the next few years, customers can look forward to everything from biometric technology integration to enable secure and efficient international travel, all the way through to self-service bag-drop systems that will streamline luggage handling. ‘Tap and Fly’ is just the beginning.”

The “tap and fly” system has been implemented across LIA’s domestic terminal in partnership with incumbent carrier FlySafair. It will reduce the time passengers spend during boarding while freeing up Lanseria’s staff to focus on what is most important: personalised customer service and engagement.

"While passengers will still check-in their luggage (if applicable) and undergo the standard ID verification process with Lanseria staff, as per aviation regulations, they will then proceed to the automated gates, scan their boarding passes or QR codes, and gain access to the boarding area,” explains Rammopo. "This will significantly speed up queues before physical security checks."

He added that Lanseria staff will remain actively involved, ensuring customer queries and concerns are promptly addressed. “Most importantly, this new system will not result in staff redundancies but instead aims to amplify the quality of customer service and attention passengers require; streamlined boarding with a human touch."

Lanseria International Airport has introduced TAV Technologies Automated Passenger Gate Systems in its domestic terminals, just in time for the festive season. To ensure a smooth transition, the airport is using its website and in-terminal screens to provide travellers with detailed information about the new system. "Travellers can access information on how the gates work, their benefits and how they contribute to a smoother travel experience."

The airport has completed testing of its new automated gates and is confident in their readiness for public use. Plans are also underway to install automated security gates at restricted access points for staff, crew, and permit holders.

"This technology replaces the need for manual ID verification, enabling authorised personnel to use digital permits or boarding passes for entry based on their security clearance, streamlining the process significantly," he adds.

Rammopo adds that the next phase of the airport’s Smart rollout will incorporate biometric authentication to further enhance security and efficiency for airport operations.

"As South Africa’s leading privately-owned airport, we are proud to pioneer this technology, starting with domestic travel. We look forward to welcoming sharing this seamless ‘tap and fly” experience with our customers – ensuring they enjoy faster boarding times while experiencing the personalised service that sets Lanseria International Airport apart," he concludes.