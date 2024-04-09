Joburg’s smartest property buy? Randburg—without the Bryanston price tag

While Bryanston has long been the poster child for luxury living in the city’s Northern Suburbs, Randburg is proving that you don’t need to spend millions to enjoy the same lifestyle perks.

Source: Supplied. One of the massive selling points of this R4.8m house in Randburg's Northcliff is the sweeping views over Johannesburg.

According to Cobus Odendaal, chief executive officer of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg/Craighall, the key to Randburg’s appeal lies in its shared access to premium amenities.

“That’s the beauty of Joburg’s Northern Suburbs,” says Odendaal. “Whether your home is a luxury estate in Bryanston or a cluster unit in Randburg, you’re still close to excellent schools, commuter routes, top retail centres, and outdoor recreation.”

While Bryanston remains a blue-chip enclave with properties ranging between R12m and R45m, Randburg homes generally fall between R2m and R7.5m. For first-time buyers, young families and investors, this price point presents a compelling value proposition—especially when paired with the suburb’s steady market performance.

Growth, returns, opportunity

“Randburg presents one of the best value propositions in Johannesburg’s north,” Odendaal explains. “We’ve seen buyer enquiries increase by 20% year-on-year as more people recognise this opportunity.”

Recent data supports this trend: Randburg has seen 6.5% year-on-year price growth, with properties spending an average of just 52 days on the market, down from 68 days the previous year. The rental market remains robust, offering yields between 6% and 7.5%, further enhancing the suburb’s appeal for property investors.

In contrast, Bryanston offers prestige, long-term appreciation, and rare large properties, with some estates spanning over 10,000m². But as densification increases and large plots become scarcer, Randburg's compact and more affordable properties are capturing a new generation of buyers looking to get a foot in the door of northern suburbs living.

Both areas benefit from active neighbourhood security, well-maintained infrastructure, and easy access to Sandton, the Mall of Africa, and top private and public schools.

“In Randburg, you’re not compromising on lifestyle—you’re simply paying less for the same benefits,” says Odendaal. “For those priced out of Bryanston, or looking to maximise return on investment, Randburg is an increasingly attractive option.”

In a property market defined by both aspiration and accessibility, Randburg is carving out a name as Johannesburg’s smartest buy—for today’s buyer and tomorrow’s investor.