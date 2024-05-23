Industries

    JBQ Africa, Agricolleges sign MoU to empower agri education across Africa

    23 May 2024
    Agribusiness advisory firm, JBQ Africa LLP has entered into a strategic partnership with online agricultural education provider, Agricolleges International. This partnership aims to revolutionise agriculture education and training in Africa, equipping people with the skills and knowledge they need to take Africa’s agriculture sector to the next level.
    Source: ©Elnur Amikishiyev via 123RF

    Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOo), JBQ Africa and Agricolleges International will collaborate closely to develop and deliver high-quality, accessible agricultural education programs tailored to the needs of African communities.

    Through this collaboration, JBQ Africa and Agricolleges International seek to address the skills gap in Africa's agricultural workforce and drive economic growth and social development across the continent.

    Empowering through education

    By providing accessible, high-quality agricultural education programmes, the relationship aims to empower individuals to pursue careers in agriculture, entrepreneurship and agribusiness, ultimately contributing to the sustainable and profitable growth of Africa's agricultural sector.

    JBQ Africa’s partners Bruce Hillier and Quentin Rukingama expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to promote social transformation through sustainable agricultural growth in Africa.

    "By joining forces with Agricolleges International, we aim to open access to agricultural education and upskill individuals across the continent, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to Africa's agricultural development."

    Agricolleges International's COO, Wynand Espach, also commented on the partnership, highlighting its potential impact on agricultural education in Africa. "We are thrilled to work with JBQ Africa in our shared vision of advancing agricultural education and training across Africa.

    "By combining our expertise in online learning with JBQ Africa's deep understanding of the agricultural industry, we can reach a wider audience and equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the agricultural sector."

