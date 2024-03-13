Industries

    Jack@Skye, a rooftop wine tasting cellar opens in Cape Town

    13 Mar 2024
    Perched atop the 6th floor of The Hyde Hotel in London Road, Sea Point, Jack@Skye showcases Cape Town in all its glory, encompassing Table Mountain, Signal Hill, Lion's Head, the Atlantic Ocean, the vibrant city skyline.

    At Jack@Skye, brand ambassador Awonke Tyumse guides you through your choice of the various wine tasting flights on offer across over 37 different Bruce Jack wines, and the Cluver & Jack Single Estate Cider. Alternatively, you can opt for a selection of wine and canapé pairings.

    Jack@Skye offers both chic and relaxed seating indoors, or on the open-air terrace, and a mix of sleek dining tables, casual cocktail nooks and comfy loungers.

    Bruce Jack, winemaker, writer, poet, philosopher, philanthropist, surfer and lover of life, believes and that wine is an historic, sophisticated, intriguing and joyful staple in an otherwise confusing and chaotic world, and that value is the master of wine. He specialises in making little bottles of joy, believing that wine crafted with love adds joy to the world, and that opening his cellar in the city will ‘Jack up Joy’ in Cape Town.

