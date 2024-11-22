Incubeta Digital Academy: Shaping the next generation of digital experts

The digital marketing landscape isn’t slowing down, and neither is Incubeta. As the demand for skilled talent continues to surge – with global brands increasingly drawing from the local pool – the competition for top talent is fiercer than ever. We recognise a crucial opportunity to bridge this skills gap and empower the next generation of digital experts. Now entering its fourth year, the Incubeta Digital Academy has opened applications for its 2025 cohort, inviting a new wave of ambitious learners eager to dive into hands-on training and gain real-world industry experience. It’s a launchpad crafted to equip young talent with the skills, insights, and confidence needed to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.

What is the Incubeta Digital Academy?

This intensive 12-month internship programme is designed to build in-depth expertise across key digital marketing disciplines. Participants dive into digital marketing fundamentals, master paid media strategies (including Google Ads, social media advertising, and programmatic advertising), and develop critical data analysis skills. Our curriculum also includes technical training in essential tools like Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager, alongside soft skills development in communication and teamwork.

Why should you apply?

Gain practical skills : Get hands-on experience and practical skills that can be immediately applied in the workplace.

: Get hands-on experience and practical skills that can be immediately applied in the workplace. Industry-recognised certification : Upon completion of the programme, participants receive an industry-recognised certification that validates their expertise.

: Upon completion of the programme, participants receive an industry-recognised certification that validates their expertise. Mentorship and guidance : Benefit from mentorship and guidance from experienced Incubeta professionals, gaining valuable insights and career advice.

: Benefit from mentorship and guidance from experienced Incubeta professionals, gaining valuable insights and career advice. Networking opportunities : Connect with other aspiring digital marketers and build a professional network.

: Connect with other aspiring digital marketers and build a professional network. Career advancement: Graduates are well-positioned for successful careers in digital marketing, with many securing roles within Incubeta or other leading organisations.

“We see tangible growth from day one in all our interns. Our Digital Academy opens doors for them to learn from top talent in performance-driven digital marketing. Beyond that, we foster connections through interactive 'Ask Me Anything' sessions with our leadership team, building a culture of mentorship and growth. With tailored theoretical and practical training, plus immersive team integration and engaging cultural initiatives, our interns thrive in an environment designed for both learning and fun,” says head of people, Natasha Veldsman.

But don’t just take our word for it – hear directly from the 2024 Digital Academy cohort as they share their experiences and prepare to take the next step in their digital marketing careers.

Clyde Bilankulu: Analytics intern in marketing intelligence

Key highlights: Favorite module: Introduction to Google Cloud Platform was a game-changer. Learning how to track, collect, and store data for analysis and visualisation was invaluable.

Memorable experiences: Working with the amazing data analyst on the Irvine VBB project was challenging yet insightful, revealing the behind-the-scenes collaboration across departments.

Advice for the next intake: Be a sponge. Absorb every bit of knowledge. Don’t hesitate to seek help – mentors, students, and instructors are all there to guide you. Embrace the challenge; be ready to adapt quickly. If you enjoy data, the academy will help you master advanced projects like building data pipelines and visualisations. Dive in, and you’ll unlock endless possibilities.

Bianca Scott: Digital marketing intern in organic/content

Key highlights: Favorite modules: Ignite 360 (Incubeta’s internal training platform) kept me hooked with its engaging content.

Valuable skills: Earning Google certifications, mastering digital marketing tools, and understanding client management was an invaluable experience.

Memorable experiences: The office culture stood out, from team-building events to experimenting with cutting-edge marketing technologies.

Advice for the next intake: From day one, you’ll gain hands-on industry experience. It’s fast-paced, but support is always there.

Tips for success: Stay curious, adapt quickly, and look for ways to add value.

Why join: The Academy offers tangible skills beyond theory. Starting with agency experience, especially with a brand like Incubeta, will boost your CV and career.

Sinovuyo Tete: Digital marketing intern in digital media activation

Key highlights: The paid media modules sparked my interest and gave me a solid understanding of the field. Starting with little knowledge of the field, these modules really helped me grasp the basics and beyond.

Key experience: Working with the paid media team was invaluable. Special thanks to my manager, Taylor Holden, for supporting my growth beyond paid media.

Memorable moment: The escape room challenge showcased our team's problem-solving skills and was a highlight I wouldn’t trade for anything.

Advice for the next intake: You have nothing to lose and everything to gain. You’ll have the opportunity to learn about your assigned department and explore other interests. Be open-minded, ready to learn, and make the most of every opportunity. You’ll contribute meaningfully and have a rewarding experience.

Join the next generation of digital experts

Aspiring digital marketers looking to jumpstart their careers will find the perfect launchpad in our Digital Academy. This comprehensive programme equips participants with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of digital marketing.

Head over to the Incubeta careers page to start your digital marketing journey or click here to find out more about what it means to join the Incubeta Digital Academy in 2025.



