Global creative icon Javier Campopiano to preside over NYF 2025 executive jury

New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced that Javier Campopiano, global chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup and McCann will return as the 2025 executive jury president.

Javier Campopiana. Source: Supplied.

In January, NYF’s Advertising Awards will kick off a new season, once again spearheaded by industry innovator Javier Campopiano. He will continue to build on the success of last year’s event by pulling together a carefully curated mix of both creative and brand leaders to ensure that a diverse array of viewpoints and perspectives are brought together. Through thoughtful discussions and expert evaluations, this group will establish the benchmark for creative excellence in 2025.

“We’re honoured to have Javier Campopiano return to lead the 2025 Executive Jury,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “With his seasoned global perspective and mastery in crafting campaigns that push creative boundaries, Javier’s insight will once again inspire a bold standard of excellence within our jury sessions.”

Campopiano has built a reputation as an innovative creative, consistently standing out on the global stage. His achievements have garnered international acclaim, including over 200 Cannes Lions, which feature prestigious accolades such as Titanium Lions and Grand Prix. Additionally, he has received top honors at numerous renowned international competitions.

Campopiano said, “Serving as executive jury president for New York Festivals is its own reward, and I am honoured to be taking on this important role again. Together with an incredible group of accomplished industry peers, we will be looking for creativity rooted in human truths that generate ideas that endure. This is the kind of work that makes us all proud to be part of this industry and motivates us to reach even further in the year ahead.”

In his role as global chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup and McCann, Campopiano is responsible for the creative vision, product, and ambition of the global network, which spans over 100 countries and includes more than 13,000 people. He employs an “Open Kitchen” approach where everyone from all backgrounds, disciplines and levels of experience plays a role in the creative process – united by a commitment to the radical creativity of the network’s founding philosophy of “Truth Well Told.”

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Shortlist Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.

The 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards will open for entries on 15 January 2025. View the 2024 Advertising Awards winners’ showcase.