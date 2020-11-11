Increase in business closures marks challenging start to 2024

While the year-on-year comparison paints a concerning picture, it's crucial to consider the three-month trend ending January 2024. This timeframe shows a 3.9% decrease in total liquidations compared to the same period in the previous year, offering a slightly more nuanced perspective.
The majority of liquidations in January 2024 were voluntary, suggesting strategic business decisions rather than external pressure as the primary driver. However, 11 compulsory liquidations also occurred. Looking at industry breakdown, the "unclassified" category accounted for the most closures, followed by businesses in the financing, insurance, real estate, and business services sectors. The trade, catering, and accommodation sector also observed a significant number of closures.
The challenging business environment persists, mirroring the overall economic stagnation experienced throughout much of 2023. The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) for January 2024 highlights this sluggishness, with the index remaining unchanged compared to December 2023 and showing minimal year-on-year growth.
Despite positive developments like reduced load shedding and a fuel price cut, the South African economy faced persistent headwinds in January 2024. Elevated interest rates, high food price inflation, a lackluster job market, low wage growth, and declining consumer confidence continue to create a challenging environment for businesses.
Amidst these broader economic concerns, the mining sector faces additional challenges. Several mining companies are reportedly preparing for potential job cuts, impacting thousands of workers.
While the business environment in South Africa remains challenging, it's important to acknowledge the nuances behind the headline figures. The long-term trend suggests a potential for improvement, but continued economic pressures and specific sectoral issues create an environment of uncertainty for many businesses.