Helen Hulett appointed as chief sustainability officer at AfriGIS
At AfriGIS, Hulett plans to launch a groundbreaking water security and climate change adaptation platform for Africa, aimed at unlocking private sector finance to address these pressing issues. She is excited about the opportunity to leverage AfriGIS’s geospatial capabilities and AI technologies to build more robust, real-time models that will empower industries, financial sectors, and governments to make better-informed decisions.
“The current data collected on water security and climate change is invaluable, but to truly make an impact, we need to transition from static information to real-time, actionable insights,” said Hulett. “I’m excited to be joining AfriGIS, as their advanced geospatial and AI capabilities will allow us to create more dynamic, forward-looking models that drive better decision-making. My experience has shown me how important it is to translate this data into the language of boardrooms and financial sectors, enabling the unlocking of capital for crucial water-related initiatives. Together with AfriGIS, I look forward to developing solutions that will help tackle Africa’s water challenges and secure a sustainable future.”
Rochelle Mountany, CEO at AfriGIS, shared in Hulett’s excitement, saying: “Helen is a powerhouse in the field of sustainability, and we’re thrilled to have her join our team. Her extensive experience in water risk management and her forward-thinking approach to sustainability align perfectly with AfriGIS’s vision of using geospatial data and technology to address the most pressing challenges of our time. Helen’s leadership will be instrumental in driving AfriGIS’s commitment to sustainability and creating innovative solutions that unlock insights for our customers for true impact.”
Hulett’s appointment is a significant step forward in AfriGIS’s efforts to position itself as a leader in sustainability and environmental stewardship. As the new CSO, Hulett will play a key role in shaping the company’s sustainability strategy and ensuring that its solutions drive positive environmental impact across industries.
