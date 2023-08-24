Have we forgotten what leadership is all about? How leaders and managers impact team performance

It has always been true, and these times of volatility we live in make it irrefutable – leadership is about people.

The increasing pressure around all of us – in both our private and professional worlds, make it evident that it is less about the job and tasks at hand, but more about our well-being and resilience to fulfill our roles. The rat-race and the pressure to perform, reach targets, keep up and balance will not end anytime soon. This then begs the question – what must give? In my opinion, nothing has to, but it's all about perspective – a conversation for another day.

So how do we maintain the success of our organisations and ensure the health and wellbeing of our workforce as it thrives? I say make it about the workforce, take leadership back to what it has always been about - people!

Simon Sinek, speaking about trust in teams, says the most common question leaders and managers ask is ''how do we get the most out of our people?'' He says this is a flawed question, and states that the question to rather ask is ''how do we create an environment in which our people can work at their natural best?''.

This shifts the perspective… it is not that we need to wring out the best in employees, or that there's a special button we press to get them to perform at certain levels, No! This latter question opens up our thinking, it creates a bridge in the space between maintaining both a successful organisation and thriving, well-performing employees. As a leader or manager, pondering on this question may open your eyes to the opportunity available for you to influence the atmosphere and culture of your work environment. You may not be responsible for your employees' performance and engagement, but there's a role you play.

So, take leadership back to what is has always been about, find out what YOUR people’s needs are, and learn how to work with them in fostering an atmosphere conducive to their productivity and well-being. Foster a culture and environment that enables your people to speak up, ask for help, disagree, and make mistakes – the returns are great!

Embrace this shift and make leadership truly about your people. Their success and productivity will follow. We’re here to support you in this journey. Our upcoming online course equips middle managers with the tools and strategies to build an environment that drives organisational success through a proactive and engaged workforce.

